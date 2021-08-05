Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: List of recharge plans that offer Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+ Hotstar

Jio, Airtel and Vodafone are offering a bunch of prepaid and postpaid plans with OTT benefits. If you are looking for a Jio, Airtel or Vi plan that offer free access to Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+Hostar, then you can check out the below mentioned plans. These recharge plans also offer unlimited data and call benefits from Vodafone, Jio and Airtel. Read on to know more.

Jio prepaid/postpaid plan with Netflix, Prime Video

Reliance Jio has a Rs 399 postpaid plan, which comes with a total of 75GB of FUP data. Once the data gets exhausted, you will then be required to pay Rs 10 per GB. The plan also includes data rollover facility of up to 200GB as well as unlimited calling benefits to all the networks. You also get 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, Jio also bundles free access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema and others. Customers also get free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions. This eligibility of Netflix subscription is basically based on the bill plan.

Note: One can activate Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+Hotsar in the MyJio app. It is important to note that Jio gives the mobile-only Netflix plan, which is the most basic and cheap plan from the streaming service. Similarly, you get a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

It is worth pointing out that Reliance Jio is offering Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions with all the postpaid plans. These include Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1,499.

Reliance Jio only gives Disney+ Hotstar with a few prepaid plans and if you want Netflix and Prime Video too, then you will have to switch to Jio postpaid. The Rs 401 Jio prepaid plan includes 3GB per day, additional 6GB data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plan will remain valid for 28 days once you buy it.

Airtel prepaid/postpaid plan with Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel also offers a Rs 499 postpaid plan, which comes with 75GB of total FUP data with support for rollover facility. The plan also includes unlimited calling benefits, 100 SMS per day, and access to Airtel Thanks rewards, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar VIP for one year. Airtel doesn’t offer Netflix with any Airtel postpaid plans, unlike Jio’s Postpaid Plus plans. You will be to activate Prime Video, from the company’s Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel isn’t giving Netflix with its prepaid plans. You do get Disney+Hotstar VIP and Amazon Prime Video with some of the prepaid plans. Airtel’s Rs 599 ships with 2GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 56 days validity. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day, a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music.

Vi postpaid plans with Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+ Hotstar

There is Vi postpaid plan priced at Rs 499, which includes 75GB FUP data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. It even supports data rollover facility of up to 200GB. The telecom operator is also giving free access to Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5, apart from Vi Movies and TV apps. You don’t get free Netflix or Hotstar here with any budget Vi plan.

If you want Netflix too, then you can check out Vi’s RedX plan, which is listed on the official website of the company. This plan will cost Rs 1,099 per month. For the mentioned price, customers get a six month lock-in period, and airport lounge access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost (4 times per year). It even includes one year of free Netflix TV & Mobile plan. Originally, this plan will cost you Rs 5,988 per year, which you are saving with Vodafone’s RedX plan. You also get one year of Zee5 Premium membership, 1 year of Amazon Prime worth Rs 999 for free. The plan excludes Disney+Hostar subscription, unlimited calling and data, and 100SMS per month benefits.