Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100

Jio, Airtel and Vi (previously Vodafone) offer a number of prepaid recharge plans with a lot of benefits under Rs 500. But, what if you have a low budget and want to buy a good all-rounder recharge plan. We have listed some of the prepaid plans that either come with a lot of data or talk time, or both at reasonable prices. All the below-mentioned prepaid plans fall under Rs 100 price bracket.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Jio prepaid plans under Rs 100

Reliance Jio doesn’t have many plans under Rs 100, but the ones that Jio offers are good enough and pack much better benefits than the rivals. Jio offers some good talk time or data plans that you can consider if you have exhausted your existing plan’s limit.

If you are looking for a plan that offers most data and unlimited calls at a low price, then buy Rs 101 4G data pack. It offers a total of 12GB data, and 1,000 minutes Jio to non-Jio networks.

There is also a Rs 51 plan offering 6GB data and 500 minutes for Jio to non-Jio networks. The Rs 21 plan gives unlimited 2GB data and 200 minutes for Jio to non-Jio networks. The validity of these packs depends on your existing plan.

There are other plans as well, which you can consider as per your need and budget. The Rs 10 Jio recharge plan gives talk time benefit of 124 IUC minutes + 1GB complementary data, and Rs 20 Jio plan offers 2GB data with 249 IUC minutes.

The Rs 50 gives up to 5GB data with 656 IUC minutes, and Rs 100 ships with up to 10GB data with 1,362 IUC minutes.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Vodafone recharge plans under Rs 100

Vodafone offers a lot of recharge plans under Rs 100, unlike Airtel. However, only a few of them offer the best benefits.

If you have exhausted all the data of your existing plan, this you can buy the Rs 48 Vodafone plan and get 3GB data for 28 days. You also get 200MB additional data if the recharge is done via the company’s phone or web app. Comparatively, Jio offers 30GB of total data for about 30 days, but for this, you will have to pay more than Rs 100. It is priced at Rs 151. Jio offers a much better data add-on plan if you require a lot of mobile data.

Vodafone has a Rs 98 prepaid plan that will give 12GB data for 28 days. If you just require 1GB data as you might have exhausted daily data limit, then Rs 16 Vi plan could be a saviour. It offers 1GB of total data for 24 hours and access to movies and TV shows on Vi App.

If you are looking for an all-rounder pack, then you can consider Rs 79 or Rs 49 plans. But, these Vodafone plans offer very less mobile data.

The Rs 49 combo recharge plan gives 300MB data for 28 days as well as talk time of Rs 38. You will be charged 2.5 paise per second.

The company’s Rs 79 recharge plan ships with 400MB data and talk time of Rs 64 with a validity period of 64 days. The plan will also give an additional 200MB data if recharged with the mobile or web app.

If you spend a little more, then you will get truly unlimited local/national calls to all networks, 1GB data and 100 SMS for 18 days. It is priced at Rs 99.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Airtel recharge plans under Rs 100

Airtel currently has only four prepaid plans under Rs 100. There is a Rs 79 plan, which gives a total of 200MB data as well as talk time for 28 days. The Rs 49 pack ships with 100MB data and talk time for a validity period of 28 days.

If you just want to buy a mobile data plan, then there is a Rs 19 pack, which gives 200MB data for two days. The Rs 48 Airtel recharge plan offers 3GB data for 28 days. Airtel customers won’t find good all-rounder prepaid plans under Rs 100 and for better benefits, you need to spend more.

