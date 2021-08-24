Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: List of best prepaid plans under Rs 250

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering several prepaid recharge plans. Those who are looking for a plan with unlimited calls, daily SMS benefits and more than 1GB of data can check out the below listed prepaid plans. We have listed recharge plans under Rs 250. Keep reading to know more.

Jio prepaid plans under Rs 250

Jio has different plans for different needs. There is a Rs 199 prepaid plan with a daily data limit. You get 1.5GB of daily data, and once the data gets exhausted, Jio users will get reduced speed. So, you basically get a total of 42GB of data. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. You also get unlimited voice calls to all the networks and 100 SMS per day.

Those who want a prepaid plan with zero daily data limit can buy the Rs 247 plan. However, this one only offers 25GB of total data. It also includes unlimited calls to all the networks and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 250

Airtel also has a Rs 249 prepaid plan, which gives 1.5GB of data on a daily basis. All the benefits of this plan are similar to Jio’s Rs 199 prepaid plan. But, Airel is also offering a free trial of the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, free Hellotunes, one year of free course to Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback offer of FASTag, free Wynk Music and Apollo 24/7 Circle. If you are looking for a cheaper Airtel prepaid plan, then you check out Airtel Rs 219 prepaid plan, which includes 1GB of data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vi prepaid plans under Rs 250

Vi also has a Rs 249 prepaid plan with similar benefits. Vodafone Idea users get 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. You also get free night data from 12:00AM to 6:00AM. The plan even comes with a weekend data rollover facility. It comes with a validity period of 28 days.

There is also a Rs 219 Vi prepaid plan, which includes 1GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls. It comes with a validity period of 28 days. The rest of the benefits are similar to the Rs 249 Vi recharge plan. You also get an extra 2GB of data with this plan.