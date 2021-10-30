There are a host of internet service providers such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea with all of them providing their own set of benefits tailored into monthly and yearly plans.

If you are looking for a new prepaid recharge plan or are simply wondering which network provider offers the best recharge plan under Rs 500, then you can check out the list below.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 500

Jio offers a plan for Rs 249, which will get you 2GB of data per day for 28 days, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and free access to Jio apps such as JioTv, JioCinema and more.

Vi also offers a plan in the same price bracket at Rs 299, which will get you 4GB of data per day for 28 days along with 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling, and access to Vi Movies and TV.

Airtel’s Rs 298 plan offers 2GB of data per day for 28 days, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling, and access to the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video.

If you want more data and are okay spending a little more, Jio’s Rs 349 plan will get you 3GB of data for 28 days, 100 SMS per day, and free access to Jio apps.

Jio also has a Rs 444 plan which offers 2GB of data per day for 56 days. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day, and free access to Jio apps such as JioTv, JioCinema, and more.

In comparison, Vi’s Rs 449 plan will get you 4GB/data for 56 days along with 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. Airtel also offers a plan for Rs 449 which will give customers 2GB of data per day for 56 days. One also gets 100 SMS per day, access to the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video and unlimited voice calling.