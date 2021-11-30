Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 250 after price hike

Just yesterday, Reliance Jio hiked the prices of its prepaid plans, which will be available starting December 1. Airtel and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) also recently revised their recharge plans that are already live on the official site. This means that you will not be able to buy the prepaid plans at old prices. If you are someone who used to recharge with prepaid plans under Rs 250, then check out the latest comparison of Jio, Vi and Airtel recharge plans in the same price range.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans under Rs 250

In comparison to Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio is offering slightly better benefits at a more affordable price. There is a Rs 179 prepaid recharge plan, which includes 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 24 days.

Also Read | Reliance Jio price hike: Last day for prepaid users to recharge at old prices

Those who want 1.5GB of daily data can buy the Rs 239 Jio prepaid plan. It even ships with unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Those who are using Wi-Fi and don’t need much data can check out the Rs 155 Jio plan. It gives 2GB of total data, unlimited voice call benefits as well as 50 SMS. The plan will remain valid for 28 days once you buy it.

Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 250

Airtel, on the other hand, is also offering a Rs 179 prepaid plan, which ships with 2GB of data, 300 SMS, and unlimited voice calls for 28 days. Comparatively, Jio is offering a similar type of plan at Rs 155.

There is also a Rs 239 Airtel plan, which includes only 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls for 24 days. Both the plans bring free access to Amazon Prime Mobile Edition subscription. One also gets free Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Vi recharge plans under Rs 250

Vi only has one prepaid plan under Rs 250 and that is Rs 179 recharge pack. It comes with a validity period of 28 days and offers unlimited calling benefits and 300 SMS. It should be noted that this plan only gives a total of 2GB of data for 28 days. Those who want 1GB daily data will have to buy the new Rs 269 Vi recharge plan.