Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 150

Tuesday, June 01, 2021
By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: June 1, 2021 2:00:17 pm
Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer unlimited calling benefits with prepaid plans under Rs 150. Some of the recharge packs also include unlimited daily data benefits as well as complimentary access to video streaming apps. All the prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi mostly come with a validity period of 24 or 28 days. Here's a quick look at the best budget recharge plans offered by these telecom operators.

Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer unlimited calling benefits with prepaid plans under Rs 150. Some of the recharge packs also include unlimited daily data benefits as well as complimentary access to video streaming apps. All the prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi mostly come with a validity period of 24 or 28 days. Here’s a quick look at the best budget recharge plans offered by these telecom operators.

Best Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 150

Reliance Jio has a Rs 149 prepaid plan, which ships with 1GB of daily data as well as unlimited calls to any network. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to Jio apps. It comes with a validity period of 24 days.

Tip: If you can spend Rs 50 more, then you buy the Rs 199 Jio recharge pack. It gives 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls to all networks, and 100SMS per day. The plan will remain valid for 28 days once you purchase it.

Best Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs 150

Airtel also offers a Rs 149 prepaid plan, but includes only 2GB of data for 28 days, unlike Jio. Apart from this, customers get unlimited calls, 300 SMS and free access to Amazon Prime Video. The free subscription will remain valid for 30 days. Airtel also includes access to HelloTunes and Wynk Music app.

Tip: If you are an Airtel user and can spend Rs 50 more, then the Rs 199 prepaid pack will 1GB daily data for 24 days. The rest of the benefits are similar to the above-mentioned plan.

Best Vi prepaid recharge plans under Rs 150

If you don’t need much data and unlimited calling benefits, then you can check out Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) Rs 148 prepaid plan. It offers 2GB of data, 300 SMS and unlimited calling benefits for 18 days.

Vi even has a Rs 148 prepaid recharge plan, which includes 1GB of daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity period of 18 days. You can buy this plan if you need more data and call benefits.

