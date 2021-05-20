Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans with up to 4GB daily data, unlimited calling, 56 days validity

As a lot of you are working from home, you might be requiring a good internet connection for a smoother workflow. Of course, having a Wi-Fi connection is great, but not everyone can afford it. A lot of users use their mobile data to work from home and then they all need data for binge-watching at the weekend. So, here’s a list of the best prepaid plans with up to 4GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS benefits for 56 days.

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan

Currently, Vi (Vodafone Idea) is offering the best prepaid plans in comparison to Airtel and Jio. The telecom giant has a Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan, which ships with unlimited calling benefits, 2GB data per day and 100 daily SMS. It comes with a double data offer as well, so you basically get 4GB daily data with Rs 449 recharge pack. It comes with a validity period of 56 days.

Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan

Airtel also has a Rs 558 prepaid recharge plan, which includes truly unlimited calls, 3GB daily data, and 100 SMS per day. This one too comes with 56 days of validity. This is currently the cheapest 3GB plan from the company with 56 days validity. It is better to pay Rs 558 for a total of 56 days than spending Rs 398 for just 28 days. The benefits of both the prepaid plans are the same. As of now, Airtel doesn’t have a 4GB recharge plan with all the other benefits.

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan

Unfortunately, Jio doesn’t have a reasonable 4GB prepaid data plan, but you do have options for 3GB data plans. However, the choices are available for only 28 days and 84 days validity. You can buy the Rs 444 Jio recharge pack, which comes with 2GB daily data, unlimited calling to any network and 100 SMS per day for 56 days.

You can buy the Rs 349 plan if you want more than 2GB data. It packs 3GB daily data, unlimited calling to all networks, 100 SMS per day. But, the plan comes with only 28 days of validity. If you need more data, then you can separately buy a data pack and Jio offer much cheaper data plans than the competition.

There is a Rs 11 prepaid plan, which gives 1GB of data and will remain valid until your current plan expires. Similarly, the Rs 51 plan gives 6GB data and Rs 101 pack includes 12Gb data. You can also explore the Work From Home plans from Jio. The Rs 151 prepaid recharge plan offers 30GB, Rs 201 plan gives 40GB data and Rs 251 plan includes 50GB. All the three plan comes with a validity period of 30 days, which is great.