Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Data packs for when your daily limit is exhausted

Data Booster plans are really handy when you’ve exhausted your data plan. Maybe you’re away from your Home or Office Wi-Fi, or maybe you have a system update or a major game update that needs to be downloaded and installed when on-the-go. Data Booster plans will help you get a big data boost when you need it most.

Here are the top data booster plans from the most affordable to the most data-heavy ones that you can find on Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Note that most of these plans will match the validity of your existing plan. So if your existing calling plan is about to expire in a few days, you may not want to go for a bigger data booster.

Airtel data booster plans

Airtel has a Rs 58 data booster plan that comes with 3GB data and no added benefits. There is also a 5GB data plan for Rs 98 that also gets users a subscription of Wynk Music Premium. For those who want a little more data, Airtel also offers a 6GB data booster plan that comes in at Rs 108 and offers free Hello Tunes and other benefits.

If you want even more data, either to last you multiple days or for a really big download when on the go, Airtel has a 12GB data booster plan for Rs 118, and a 15GB data booster plan for Rs 148. The most expensive plan you can pick up however, is the Rs 301 plan that gets you 50GB extra data.

Jio data booster plans

Jio offers four data booster plans that will match the validity of your existing plans. These include a Rs 15 plan that will give you 1GB data, a Rs 25 plan that will give you 2GB data, a Rs 61 plan that will and a Rs 121 plan that gets you 12GB.

However, Jio also offers three work-from-home plans that get you double-digit data benefits. However, these will not match your existing validity and will instead come with a validity of their own, which is 30 days. These include the Rs 181 plan that offers 30GB data, Rs 241 plan that offers 40GB data and Rs 301 plan that offers 50GB data. There is also a Rs 296 plan that offers 25GB data for 30 days that can be found in the ‘No Daily Limit’ tab on the MyJio app.

Vodafone Idea data booster plans

Vodafone Idea also offers a number of data booster plans, however none of them match your existing validity and instead, come with a validity of their own. There is a Rs 19 plan that comes with 1GB data and is valid for 24 hours. Then there is a Rs 48 plan that offers 2GB data for 21 days, a Rs 58 plan that offers 3GB data for 28 days and a Rs 98 plan that offers 9GB data for 21 days.

Moving to the higher data plans, we have a Rs 118 plan that offers 12GB data for 28 days. There is a Rs 298 plan that offers 50Gb data for 28 days and a Rs 418 plan that offers 100Gb data for 56 days.