Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vi: Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and more

Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are currently offering enticing prepaid plans. The telecom operators are not only giving unlimited benefits, but also free access to one popular OTT app and the prices are also under Rs 600. Currently, BSNL doesn’t have a budget plan with the OTT app benefit. Let’s take a quick look at the best Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vi prepaid recharge plans that ship with 2GB data, unlimited calls and more.

Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 600

Best Jio prepaid plans

One of the best prepaid recharge plans offered by Jio is Rs 444 pack. It ships with 2GB daily data, which means you are getting a total of 112GB data. Customers also get unlimited voice calls to any network. This plan comes with a validity period of 56 days. You get access to JioCinema app and JioTV app as well, which is the best part.

If you are looking for a prepaid plan with 84 days of validity (around 3 months), then consider buying the Rs 599 Jio plan. It gives 2GB of data on a daily basis, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS.

If you want to use Disney+ Hotstar VIP and don’t want to spend extra on the subscription, then you can buy the Rs 598 Jio prepaid plan. It offers 2GB daily data as well as unlimited call benefits for 56 days. One will also get 100 SMS per day with this plan.

Best Airtel prepaid plans

Airtel is also offering a Rs 449 Airtel prepaid plan, which ships with 2GB data per day, Amazon Prime subscription for 30 days, and 100 SMS per day. You also get unlimited call benefits to any network. It also includes Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. One also gets Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag. The plan comes with a validity period of 56 days.

Best Vi prepaid plans

As per Vodafone’s official website, the Rs 595 will offer you 2GB daily data, and a one-year subscription to Zee5 Premium and Vi movies and TV. It comes with a validity period of 56 days. The plan also includes truly unlimited local, STD, roaming calls to all the networks, and 100 local and national SMS per day. The prepaid plan even supports weekend data roll-over. This is currently one of the best prepaid recharge plans by Vi.

Best BSNL prepaid plans

BSNL has a Rs 187 recharge plan, which gives 2GB of data per day, 100 daily SMS and unlimited voice (local/STD) call to all the networks. The budget BSNL plan comes with a validity of 28 days.