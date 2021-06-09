Jio users can now recharge mobile number using WhatsApp: Here’s how

Reliance Jio is making it easier for customers to recharge their mobile number by simply sending a ‘Hi’ message on WhatsApp to initiate the process. All you need to do is save the Jio care number (7000770007) to your contact list and drop a message on WhatsApp.

In addition to this, you can also use this messaging app to enquire about other Jio services. Those who want a new broadband connection or have any query related to Jio Fiber can use the same WhatsApp number.

Once you send the ‘Hi’ message on WhatsApp, Jio will ask you about your query. Customers get a few options within WhatsApp, including “Jio SIM Recharge,” “Get new Jio SIM or Port-In (MNP),” “Support for Jio SIM,” “Support for JioFiber,” “Support for International Roaming,” and “Support for JioMart.”

When you select the recharge option, Jio will display some prepaid plans. Once you select your desired prepaid recharge plan, you will be redirected to the company’s official site for the payment purposes. If you have any issues with Jio, then you can register a complaint as well.

The bot by default chats with you in the English language. If you are not comfortable with this language, then you can change it to Hindi. You can this by simply sending a “Set language” text message on WhatsApp. The company said that the chat will soon be made available in more Indian languages.

Reliance Jio is offering easy access to its services within WhatsApp so that customers get full control of their Mobility, Fiber and JioMart account. Alternatively, you can use the telecom operator’s official MyJio app for recharging JioFiber or your mobile number. The Jio bot also gives information on vaccination centres, eligibility, process and more.