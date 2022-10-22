scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Jio true 5G-powered WiFi launched in India: All you need to know

Jio True 5G WiFi will bring 5G speeds to users who are not yet able to use 5G-ready SIMs on their phones, and will be soon available in public places in the supported cities.

Jio True 5G, Jio 5G, Jio Wifi, Jio 5G WiFi,Areas where Jio 5G WiFi will be available include Educational Institutes, Religious places, Railway Stations and more. (Express Photo)

Reliance Jio has today launched its 5G-powered WiFi services in high footfall areas across select cities in India. Aimed at bringing 5G speeds to those who don’t have 5G devices or a 5G SIM yet, the WiFi service can be accessed by anyone with a smartphone.

Areas where Jio 5G WiFi will be available include Educational Institutes, Religious places, Railway Stations, Bus stands, Commercial Hubs and more. Cities where the new service has been launched by Jio True 5G include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi.

Also Read |5G: From latency to millimeter wave, common terms explained

The telecom player has also announced that it has added its Jio True 5G WiFi in Nathdwara, Rajasthan and that the service is expected to go live in more cities in the following months.

“5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G,” Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases

Meanwhile, Jio True 5G testing has now also expanded to another major Indian city – Chennai, merely days ahead of the official launch of the telco’s standalone 5G network service, which is set to take place on Diwali.

Also Read |Govt to push Apple, Samsung for 5G software updates in phones

However, Jio True 5G, being a standalone network (one that doesn’t rely on existing 4G infrastructure) continues to be inaccessible to many 5G smartphone users due to lack of the proper software support, a necessity to use 5G SA services.

Major phone-makers like Apple, Samsung and Google are expected to release 5G-ready OTA (over-the-air) updates in the next couple of months, while rivals brand Nothing has already launched the same for the Nothing Phone 1, becoming the first phone in India to support Jio True 5G.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 01:48:53 pm
Next Story

High drama marks closure of China’s key Communist Party Congress as ex-president Hu escorted out

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement