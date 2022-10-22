Jio true 5G-powered WiFi launched in India: All you need to know

Reliance Jio has today launched its 5G-powered WiFi services in high footfall areas across select cities in India. Aimed at bringing 5G speeds to those who don’t have 5G devices or a 5G SIM yet, the WiFi service can be accessed by anyone with a smartphone.

Areas where Jio 5G WiFi will be available include Educational Institutes, Religious places, Railway Stations, Bus stands, Commercial Hubs and more. Cities where the new service has been launched by Jio True 5G include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi.

The telecom player has also announced that it has added its Jio True 5G WiFi in Nathdwara, Rajasthan and that the service is expected to go live in more cities in the following months.

“5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G,” Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jio True 5G testing has now also expanded to another major Indian city – Chennai, merely days ahead of the official launch of the telco’s standalone 5G network service, which is set to take place on Diwali.

However, Jio True 5G, being a standalone network (one that doesn’t rely on existing 4G infrastructure) continues to be inaccessible to many 5G smartphone users due to lack of the proper software support, a necessity to use 5G SA services.

Major phone-makers like Apple, Samsung and Google are expected to release 5G-ready OTA (over-the-air) updates in the next couple of months, while rivals brand Nothing has already launched the same for the Nothing Phone 1, becoming the first phone in India to support Jio True 5G.