Jio True 5G coverage now available across Delhi-NCR regions

About two months after the official 5G launch in India, support for the next-gen network has now extended to more areas in India. Jio True 5G and Airtel 5G Plus networks can now be used by anyone with a supported device in these regions. Earlier today, Jio also announced that it had become the first network to provide 5G coverage across the Delhi-NCR areas.

As long as you have a 5G smartphone which has received any required 5G-ready software updates, and have an active Jio 5G SIM, you can now use 5G in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations.

Jio said in a press note that the network will be present across all important localities and areas ‘including but not limited to’ residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges, government buildings, high streets, malls and markets, tech parks, metros, major roads, highways and other high-footfall areas.

Jio also claims that lakhs of users are already using the Jio Welcome Offer to try out 5G speeds. While the service is available at no extra cost, users need to recharge with a Rs 239 plan or a higher plan to be eligible for 5G services.

Despite the quick growth of 5G, many Indians continue to be unable to use the network due to not getting 5G-ready software updates across multiple brands. Meanwhile, 5G coverage in remaining unsupported areas could take anywhere from months to over a year.