Jio Rs 2023, Rs 2999 Christmas and New Year plans: Check details here

Indian telecom player Reliance Jio has launched a new plan ahead of Christmas 2022 and New Year. The operator has also added extra perks to another popular long-term plan for users who recharge before January

Here’s a quick look at both the plans and the calling, data and SMS benefits they have on offer. Users must note that both these plans are long-term plans and will span 9 months and 12 months respectively.

Jio Rs 2,023 plan: What’s new?

The new Jio Rs 2,023 plan will offer users 2.5GB daily data for 252 days. That’s 9 cycles of 28-days. The plan will also come with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to popular Jio apps.

The plan will also feature reduced data speeds of 64kbps after exhausting the daily, like most other Jio plans. Note that any last day for the recharge is not mentioned officially by Jio yet.

Jio Rs 2,999 plan: What’s changed?

Jio’s Rs 2,999 plan has already existed for a while, but is getting some new benefits with the Christmas and New Year offer. The plan usually offers 2.5GB data per day for 365 days along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. With the new offer, users get an additional 23 days of validity and effectively 75GB data at no additional cost.

Both the above mentioned plans can be recharged from the MyJio app or any other recharge platform you may use.