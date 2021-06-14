Jio prepaid plans 2021: List of ‘no daily data limit’ plans to ones that include Disney+Hotstar

Jio's new no limit plans will allow users to consume the allotted data with no daily restrictions ( Image source : File)

Jio prepaid recharge plans 2021: Reliance Jio has announced five new prepaid plans with no daily limit. These new prepaid plans allow users to consume the allotted data with no daily restrictions along with unlimited voice calls. The new plans offer validity ranging from 15 days to a year. We take a look at all the Jio plans on offer for prepaid users.

Jio: No daily limit plans

Jio has introduced five new no daily limit plans that you can choose from starting at Rs 127. All the plans offer unlimited voice calling with free subscription to Jio apps including JioTV, JioNews, Jio Cinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

The Rs 127 plan offers 12GB data for 15 days. The Rs 247 plan will get you 25GB of data for 30 days. There is also a Rs 447 plan which will offer users 50GB of data for 60 days. The Rs 597 plan ships with 75GB of data for 90 days.

If you want to get a yearly no daily limit plan, you can opt for the Rs 2397 plan which will offer 365GB of data for 365 days. All the plans will offer 100 SMS per day.

Jio Disney+Hotstar prepaid plans

Jio has partnered with Disney+Hotstar to offer various prepaid plans that come with complimentary subscription to the OTT streaming platform. These plans come with free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and Jio apps. Users looking for a monthly plan can opt for the Rs 401 pack which offers 90GB of high speed data for 28 days. Users will be able to use 3GB of data daily along with an additional 6GB in case their daily limit is surpassed.

There is a Rs 598 plan which offers 2GB of data per day for 56 days. You can also opt for the Rs 777 plan which offers 131 GB of data for 84 days and allow you to use 1.5 GB per day along with an additional 5GB.

Users looking to opt for a yearly plan can look at the Rs 2599 plan which offers 740GB of data for 365 days. Users will be able to use 2GB of data per day along with an additional 10GB in case their daily limit is surpassed. All the plans will allow you unlimited free access to the internet at reduced speeds after the allotted high speed data limit has been used.

Jio popular prepaid plans

Some other popular plans include the Rs 2,399 plan which offers 2GB of daily data for 365 days. There’s also the Rs 249 plan which offers 2GB of daily data for 28 days.

The Rs 149 plan offers 1GB of data for 24 days. All the plans will offer access to the internet at reduced speeds after the high speed data limit has been exhausted. The plans will also offer 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps.