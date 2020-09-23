JioPostpaid Plus plans list: Price in India, benefits and more

Here is a list of all new JioPostPaid Plus plans and what they have to offer. (Image: Jio)

Reliance Jio has announced five new Postpaid plans under its Postpaid Plus service. The new plans range from Rs 399 to Rs 1,499 per month. These plans include benefits like data rollover, international roaming, in-flight connectivity and more. All of these new plans will go live starting September 24 and will be made available alongside the pre-existing Rs 199 postpaid plan.

JioPostpaid Plus Rs 399 plan

Under the Rs 399 postpaid plan, Jio offers its customers unlimited voice calls, 75GB of data per billing cycle, unlimited free SMSes. It also comes with data rollover facility of up to 200GB and complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, JioSaavn, JioCinema and JioTV.

JioPostpaid Plus Rs 599 plan

With the Rs 599 plan, customers get unlimited voice and SMS benefits. It comes with 100GB of high-speed data along with 200GB data rollover benefit. The plan also includes a complimentary subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Customers can pay an additional Rs 250 per month and get another SIM card with similar benefits with the JioPostpaid Plus family plan.

JioPostpaid Plus Rs 799 plan

JioPostpaid Plus Rs 799 plan comes with 150GB of monthly data with up to 200GB data rollover benefit. It comes with unlimited voice and SMS benefits, includes complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Customers can pay an additional Rs 250 per month and get two additional SIM card with similar benefits with the JioPostpaid Plus family plan.

JioPostpaid Plus Rs 999 plan

Under this plan, the company offers customers 200GB of monthly data with data rollover benefit of up to 500GB. Just like all the other JioPostpaid plans this also comes with unlimited voice and SMS benefits. It also includes a complimentary subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Paying an extra Rs 250 will get the customers three additional SIMs with the same benefits under the JioPostpaid Plus family plan.

JioPostpaid Plus Rs 1,499 plan

Along with the Rs 1,499 postpaid plan, Jio offers its customers 300GB of high-speed data with data rollover facility of up to 500GB. It includes unlimited voice and SMS benefits, and a complimentary subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Apart from this, the plan offers customers unlimited data and voice in the USA and UAE.

Other benefits

Customers will be able to perform calls using the Wi-Fi calling feature all over India and also while travelling abroad. Customers will not be charged any international roaming fees if they are travelling to the United States of America or the United Arab Emirates.

This is the first-ever plan in India to offer customers in-flight connectivity.

