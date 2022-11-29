scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Jio Outage: Jio’s calling, SMS services back after outage

Jio Outage: Jio users get back calling and SMS functionality after a nearly three-hour-long outage.

reliance jio, jio down, jio network, jio outage,Here's all we know so far about Reliance Jio's network outage in India. (Express Photo)

Reliance Jio, one of India’s most popular telecom operators faced an outage earlier today and left many Jio users unable to make or receive calls as well as use SMS. The outage began early morning on November 29 in the country with users reporting issues since around 6 am, and lasted all the way till 9 am.

Unlike some previous outages, the three-hour long disruption in services had Mobile Data working fine for most Jio users, and only calling and SMS services were affected.

A number of users took to Twitter to report the outage.

Due to the outage, Jio users who used two-factor authentication on various platforms were also unable to receive OTPs.

Outage detection website DownDetector also showed that hundreds of users are affected by the Jio outage, with reports flying in from all major cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

Jio. Jio down, jio outage, The Jio outage was reported by hundreds of users across the country. (Image Source: DownDetector)

Jio still has no official statement on the outage as of now although the issues now seems to be fixed. A cause for the disruption is still not known.

The outage is the latest faced by Jio users in India. Similar outages were reported multiple times through the year. Users reported not being able to use data and calls in October, June and February earlier in 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
C Raja Mohan writes: Radical Islam is under challenge in Iran and Saudi A...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: Radical Islam is under challenge in Iran and Saudi A...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 08:25:28 am
Next Story

Pakistan Taliban ends ceasefire with government, urges fighters to resume attacks

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close