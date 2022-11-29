Jio Outage: Jio’s calling, SMS services back after outage

Reliance Jio, one of India’s most popular telecom operators faced an outage earlier today and left many Jio users unable to make or receive calls as well as use SMS. The outage began early morning on November 29 in the country with users reporting issues since around 6 am, and lasted all the way till 9 am.

Unlike some previous outages, the three-hour long disruption in services had Mobile Data working fine for most Jio users, and only calling and SMS services were affected.

A number of users took to Twitter to report the outage.

No volte sign since morning & so unable to make any calls. Is this how you are planning to provide 5g services when normal calls are having issues? @reliancejio @JioCare #Jiodown — Pratik Malviya (@Pratikmalviya36) November 29, 2022

Due to the outage, Jio users who used two-factor authentication on various platforms were also unable to receive OTPs.

Update: Jio’s SMS services are also down and users cannot send or receive SMS messages at the moment. This leaves 2FA users on any platform unable to get their OTPs. If you’re trying to log in somewhere, use an alternative client (like email) to get your OTP instead. #JioDown pic.twitter.com/fgRRakEgqc — Chetan Nayak (@chet_code) November 29, 2022

Outage detection website DownDetector also showed that hundreds of users are affected by the Jio outage, with reports flying in from all major cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

Jio still has no official statement on the outage as of now although the issues now seems to be fixed. A cause for the disruption is still not known.

The outage is the latest faced by Jio users in India. Similar outages were reported multiple times through the year. Users reported not being able to use data and calls in October, June and February earlier in 2022.