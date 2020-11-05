Jio offering up to 504GB data with new JioPhone annual plans: Check details

Here we are going to take a look at the latest JioPhone plans.

Reliance Jio has launched new annual plans for JioPhone users. With the latest prepaid plans from Jio, the company is offering up to 504GB data with 336-days validity period. The plans also include unlimited on-net calling. The annual JioPhone plan prices start from Rs 1,001. Now, if users don’t want to recharge their JioPhone on a monthly basis, then they can buy the annual plan. Read on to know more about them.

JioPhone annual plans

The Rs 1,001 JioPhone plan comes with unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 100 daily SMSes. It even includes 49GB of 4G data for the entire year with a daily data limit of 150MB. For non-Jio numbers, you get a FUP limit of 12,000 minutes.

The second Rs 1,301 JioPhone plan offers 164GB of 4G data for the year with a daily 500MB data limit. The company is also giving 12,000 minutes for non-Jio numbers and 100 free SMS.

Also read: Data Protection Bill: Support data localisation, Jio Platforms tells House panel

The third JioPhone annual plan is priced at Rs 1,501. Unlike the other prepaid plans, this one gives 1.5GB data on a daily basis. This means that Jio will offer you a total of 504GB data for 336 days. It even includes unlimited Jio to Jio calling with a FUP limit of 12,000 minutes for non-Jio numbers, similar to the above-mentioned plans.

JioPhone users will also get 100 free SMS. Needless to say, the validity of all the plans is 336 days. The new annual plans are yet to be listed on the official site and the information comes from TelecomTalk.

Other JioPhone plans

Currently, the company has four JioPhone plans that come with 28 days of validity period. There is also a Rs 75 Jio plan, which ships with free Jio-to-Jio calls, 500 off-net minutes and 3GB data for a month.

The Rs 125 prepaid Jio plan gives the same benefits, but offers 14GB data for a month. The Rs 155 JioPhone plan comes with 28GB data, whereas the Rs 185 plan includes 56GB data. The rest of the benefits are the same as the base one. All the JioPhone plans will offer customers 100 SMS per day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd