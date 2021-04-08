scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 08, 2021
Latest news

Jio offering up to 10GB free data and 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check details

Jio 2021 prepaid plans with IPL access: If you buy the Rs 401 Jio prepaid plan, then you will get 6GB of free data, apart from 3GB daily data. This means that you will be getting a total of 96GB of unlimited data.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 8, 2021 6:03:09 pm
jio, jio free data, jio prepaid plans, jio recharge, prepaid plans, best prepaid plans, jio offers, jio 2021 prepaid plans, IPL scores, IPL match, hotstarJio offering up to 10GB free data and 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check details

To celebrate the 2021 cricket season, Reliance Jio is offering its customers up to 10GB of free data as well as a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. This offer is only applicable on select Jio prepaid plans. The telecom operator has also launched a new Jio Cricket app, which is available for all the JioPhone users for free. The app allows JioPhone users to check score updates, take part in quizzes and win prizes, as per the company. Read on to know more about the free data and Hotstar offer.

Jio 2021 prepaid plans with IPL access

If you buy the Rs 401 Jio prepaid plan, then you will get 6GB of free data, apart from 3GB daily data. This means that you will be getting a total of 96GB of unlimited data. Users also get unlimited voice calls to my network and 100SMS per day. Apart from these, Jio is also offering free access to apps like Disney+ Hostar VIP (1-year), JioTV, JioCinema and more.

The Rs 2,599 prepaid recharge plan gives free 10GB of data. The plan also includes 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls to all networks, and 100SMS. This is a long term plan and comes with a validity period of 365 days (12 months). You also get free Disney+ Hostar VIP (1-year) and other Jio apps.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Jio’s prepaid plan worth Rs 598 includes 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls to all networks, and 100SMS. With this plan, you don’t get extra data, but you do get a free Disney+ Hostar VIP (1-year) subscription.

You can also check out the Rs 777 Jio prepaid plan. It offers extra 5GB data for free, 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, a total of 100 SMS for 84 days. The company is also giving the Hotstar subscription so that users can watch all the cricket matches for free.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

oneplus 9r, oneplus 9r review, oneplus 9r camera, oneplus 9r performance, oneplus 9r specifications, oneplus 9r specs, oneplus 9r price, oneplus 9r photos, oneplus 9r mobile review, oneplus 9r price in india, oneplus 9r battery, oneplus 9r performance review, oneplus 9r specs review, oneplus 9r features, oneplus 9r rating, oneplus 9r mobile review
OnePlus 9R: Top five features you should know about

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Apr 08: Latest News

Advertisement
x