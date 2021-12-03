Jio offering 20 per cent JioMart cashback with select prepaid plans: Here are the details

After hiking prices from December, Jio has announced a new scheme for customers where they will get 20 per cent cashback for JioMart with select prepaid plans. JioMart is the company’s e-commerce platform, which launched in January 2020, and though it started in Mumbai, it has slowly expanded to more pin codes and cities such as Delhi, and others. One advantage of JioMart is that it lets users place orders via WhatsApp as well. But the cashback it seems is applicable to more than just the JioMart platform which has grocery, daily household items, fashion products, etc.

According to the terms and conditions, customers can use the JioMart cashback to avail themselves of a wide range of offers through points earned (these are called ‘JioMart Cash Back Points’) from any of the company’s selected stores or websites or on mobile applications.

The 20 per cent cashback will be credited in the form of points to a user’s JioMart account. Make sure you use the same mobile number to set up the JioMart account as you use for the recharge.

These cashback points can be used at any of the following: Reliance Smart/ Fresh/ Smart Point/ JioMart, Reliance Trends/ Project Eve/ Ajio Jio recharge, Partner Grocery Stores (Kirana) representing Reliance, Zivame/ Netmeds/Urban Ladder (Reliance affiliates).

Reliance says that customers can get up to 200 cashback points on every minimum transaction of Rs 200 done at these affiliate sites. With the prepaid charges, users will get 20 per cent back as points which can be used at the other stores to get a further discount.

Here are the Jio plans with 20 per cent JioMart Maha cashback

Jio’s Rs 719 plan with a validity of 84 days and 2GB data per day is eligible for the scheme. As is the Jio plan of Rs 666, which has 84 days validity as well and 1.5 GB data per day.

Finally, the Rs 299 plan with 28 days validity and 2GB of data per day also comes with the cashback offer.

Keep in mind that these Jio Mart Cash Back Points cannot be encashed and do not carry any real money value. They are only “redeemable only against select products or services,” according to the terms and conditions. All “Jio Mart Cash Back Points” earned will be credited to the customer’s cashback account within 3 working days, according to the terms and conditions.