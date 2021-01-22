Jio now offering 1GB data for Rs 11: Here's what Airtel, Vi and BSNL are offering

Reliance Jio has revised its budget Rs 11 data add-on plan. The pack now offers 1GB data and once this data expires, the speed will drop to 64Kbps. The same prepaid Jio plan was originally launched with 400MB data, which was later revised to 800MB. The plan will remain valid until the base prepaid plan expires.

Jio also has a Rs 51 prepaid data add-on plan, which offers 6GB data and the Rs 101 plan will give a total of 12GB data. There is also Rs 21 Jio prepaid data plan, which packs 2GB data. The validity of these Jio plans depends on the base prepaid plan.

Those who want 30GB data, will have to the company’s Rs 151 Jio Work From Home (WFH) pack. It comes with a validity period of 30 days. The Rs 201 WFH pack ships with 40GB, whereas the Rs 251 gives 50GB. Both the plans will remain valid for 30 days once you purchase them.

Airtel data prepaid plans

Airtel has a Rs 78 Airtel data pack, including 5GB data, which will remain valid until a user’s original prepaid plan expires. Once the provided 5GB data is exhausted, they will be charged 50 paise per MB. The plan also offers one month of Wynk Premium subscription. One can also buy the Rs 48 data pack, which offers 3GB data for 28 days. The Rs 98 Airtel data pack comes with 12GB data and its validity will be the same as the existing pack.

There is also Rs 248 prepaid data add-on plan, which ships with Wynk Premium subscription and a total of 25GB data. The validity of this pack is same one’s current prepaid plan. You will find the packs on the company’s mobile app.

The Rs 401 prepaid data plan includes access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP and 30GB data for 28 days. The Rs 251 data plan gives 50GB data, and will remain valid until the current prepaid plan expires.

Vodafone data prepaid plans

Vodafone users can buy the Rs 49 prepaid data pack if they want 3GB data for 28 days. The official site of the company also includes Rs 98 data plan, which ships with 12GB data. It comes with a validity period of 28 days.

The Rs 351 Vodafone data plan will give 100GB data for 56 days and the Rs 251 Vi pack will offer 50GB data for 28 days. The company even offers a Rs 16 data pack, which gives 1GB data for 24 hours, unlike Jio. There is a Rs 355 prepaid data plan, which includes 1-year ZEE5 premium subscription, and 50GB data for 28 days.

BSNL data prepaid plans

BSNL’s Rs 56 work from home STV comes with 10GB additional data with a validity period of 10 days from the date of recharge. There is also BSNL work from home STV 151 plan, which offers 40GB data for 30 days. The Work from home data STV worth Rs 251 ships with 70GB data. This prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 30 days.