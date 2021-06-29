Jio launches Rs 3,499 annual prepaid plan: How it compares against Airtel, Vi

Reliance Jio has launched a new Rs 3,499 annual prepaid plan, which is already live on the official Jio website and the MyJio app. It offers 3GB of daily data, voice calling and other benefits. It is currently the most expensive prepaid plan from Jio. Read on to know more about the latest Jio recharge plan. Read on to know more.

Jio launches Rs 3,499 prepaid plan

The Rs 3,499 Jio prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling benefits to all networks. You also get 3GB of data per day, which means that customers will get a total of 1,095GB data. After consuming the 3GB data in a day, the internet speed will drop to 64Kbps. You get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

Apart from these, the new prepaid plan also comes with free access to Jio apps and services, including JioTV, and JioCinema. However, the plan doesn’t include free access to third party OTT platforms. If you need an OTT subscription too, then you can check out Jio’s Rs 2,599 long term plan. It offers a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The rest of the benefits are similar to the old version.

Airtel Rs 2,698 prepaid recharge plan

Currently, Airtel is offering a Rs 2,698 prepaid plan, which is the costliest plan from the telecom operator. It brings unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS messages, and 2GB of high-speed daily data. This is an annual plan, so it comes with a validity period of 365 days.

The plan also includes a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription and a 30-day Amazon Prime Video subscription. Customers also get Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, 3-months of Wynk Music for free and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Vi Rs Rs 2595 prepaid recharge plan

Vi offers a Rs 2,595 prepaid plan, which comes with a validity period of 365 days and gives 1.5GB of daily data. The plan also includes Dinsey+ Hotstar VIP subscription. You also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, the plan also supports weekend rollover data benefit, and unlimited high-speed nighttime data. It even offers access to Vi movies and TV.