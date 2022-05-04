scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Jio launches new plans with 3-month Disney+Hotstar subscription; starting at Rs 333

After recharging with the newly announced plans, Jio customers can sign into Disney+Hotstar using the same phone number.


May 4, 2022 8:50:04 pm
Jio announces new plans with disney hotstarThe newly-announced plan start at Rs 399. (File photo)

Jio will start offering a 3-months subscription of Disney+Hotstar mobile to its prepaid users on select recharges. Jio customers can different recharge plans to avail of the free Disney+Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months. These users will also get unlimited voice, data, SMS and other benefits depending on the plan they select. This will allow users to stream movies, series, and live cricket matches on the platform.

Of course, users who are availing of the 3-month Disney+Hotstar subscription should need to continuously be on an active plan to continue streaming on the service.

In order to avail of this new offer, customers have to first recharge with one of the eligible plans. After that, they can sign in to the Disney+Hotstar app with the same Jio number that they recharged. An OTP will be sent to this number. After entering this OTP, the sign-in process is complete.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Jio: All Cricket plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Premium subscriptions to watch IPL 2022

Rs 333 Jio cricket plan

The cheapest plan where users can avail of the Disney+Hotstar offer is the Rs 333 cricket plan which is valid for 28 days. Users who recharge with this pack will get 1.5GB per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Other Jio plans with Disney+Hotstar

Jio has already had various other prepaid plans that bundle in a Disney+Hotstar subscription including plans for Rs 499, Rs 555, Rs 601, Rs 799, Rs 1,066, Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199. You can read all about those other plans and what benefits you get with them here.

