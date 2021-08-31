Jio launches 5 prepaid recharge plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Reliance Jio has launched new prepaid plans that offer free access to basic Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The new prepaid plans from Jio will be available for recharge from September 1, which is tomorrow. All the Jio customers that are currently active on old Disney+ Hotstar plans will continue to enjoy the existing benefits until their current subscription expires.

Jio is offering the new Disney+ Hotstar mobile-only subscription with the latest plans. The Rs 499 Jio prepaid plan includes 3GB per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plan will remain valid for 28 days once you buy it.

Also Read | WhatsApp: How to hide last seen and blue ticks

The telecom operator hasn’t changed the Rs 2,599 prepaid plan. Users will be able to use 2GB of data per day, which means that customers will get a total of 740GB of data. There is also a Rs 666 Jio recharge plan, which includes 2GB daily data, voice calls and SMS. It comes with a validity period of 56 days.

Jio is also now offering a Rs 888 prepaid plan, which offers its customers 2GB of daily high-speed data. The plan comes bundled with unlimited calling benefits, 100 complimentary SMS per day. The plan comes with a validity of three months. Just like the Rs 499 plan, it also comes with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.

All the plans will allow you unlimited free access to the internet at reduced speeds after the allotted high-speed data limit has been used. Reliance Jio has also launched a data add-on plan. The Rs 549 prepaid plan, which includes 1.5GB of data per day for 56 days.

Disney+ Hotstar Rs 499 plan details

You get this subscription with all the above mentioned Jio prepaid plan, except for the Rs 549 plan. Disney+ Hotstar recently launched new plans, which will go live from September 1. The Rs 499 Disney+ Hotstar plan is the new basic “Mobile” only yearly plan. It only supports one device at a time, stereo audio quality and 720p video quality.

The new plan will only be able to enjoy content on a mobile device. The app will also let you watch free content that is available on all platforms, including Web and Living Room devices.