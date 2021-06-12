Jio launches 5 new prepaid recharge plans: Check details

Reliance Jio has launched five new prepaid recharge plans with zero FUP restrictions on data and unlimited call benefits. The new plans will benefit those who don’t want to buy data vouchers for extra data and want to use unlimited data on any day without any restrictions.

All the new prepaid plans from Jio offer unlimited voice calling to any network, 100 SMS per day and free access to Jio apps. The latter includes JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, and more. As per the MyJio app, the new Rs 127 Jio prepaid plan gives users 12GB of total data and comes with a validity period of 15 days.

There is also a Rs 247 recharge plan, which ships with 25GB of total data and will remain valid for 30 days once you purchase it. The Rs 447 Jio prepaid plan gives 50GB of total data and the plan comes with a validity period of 60 days.

The company even launched a Rs 597 recharge plan. It ships with 75GB of total data for 90 days. Lastly, the Rs 2,397 Jio prepaid plan comes with 365GB of total data. This is an annual plan, so this one will remain active for 365 days once you buy it. One will find the new Jio prepaid plans under the ‘No Daily Limit’ section in the MyJio app.

Those who are looking for recharge plans that give 2GB or 1.5GB of daily data with 56 days validity, then they can buy the Rs 444 Jio plan and Rs 399 Jio pack. Both the plans also offer unlimited call benefits and 100 SMS per day.