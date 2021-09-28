Reliance Jio is offering 20% cashback on prepaid plans: Check details

Reliance Jio has introduced a new cashback offer on a few prepaid plans. It is giving a 20 percent cashback on three popular prepaid plans, which one can avail via the MyJio app or the company official site.

As per the listing, the cashback offer is available on the Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599 prepaid recharge plans. The telecom operator has revealed that after buying any one of these plans, the cashback will be credited to the user’s account, which one will be able to use on future prepaid paid.

The Rs 249 Jio prepaid plan comes with unlimited calls to all the networks, and 100 SMS per day. You also get 2GB of daily data. Once the data is exhausted, you get a speed of 64Kbps. It comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Those who buy the Rs 555 prepaid recharge plan from Jio will get 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. This plan will remain valid for 84 days after you buy it.

Lastly, the Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan includes 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS. It comes with a validity period of 84 days. All the above-mentioned prepaid plans also offer free access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud subscriptions.

It is currently unknown when this 20 percent cashback offer will expire. It should be noted that the customers will get the benefit of this offer only if they recharge via the company’s app or the site.