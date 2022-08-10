Jio Independence Day plan offers 2.5GB daily data for 365 days: Check price, details

One of India’s major telecom players, Reliance Jio recently announced its Independence Day offer for prepaid users. The offer is a long-term plan catering to those who like to recharge their numbers annually.

Priced at Rs 2,999, the Independence Day plan will come with 2.5GB daily data and 365 days validity. Post daily exhaustion of daily data, users will get reduced data speeds, but they can always add data top-ups if they need more.

The plan will also include unlimited local and STD calling and 100 SMS per day. Also note that the offer is valid for 365 days and unlike some other annual plans that offer a little less than the full year, you get one complete year of validity from the date of recharge.

Jio is also giving users who recharge with the Independence Day offer additional benefits worth Rs 3,000. These include a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs 499 and other Jio-services like JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud and JioCinema.

Users will also be eligible for 75GB of additional data worth Rs 750 and other benefits including Rs 750 off on Ajio, Rs 750 off on Netmeds and Rs 750 off on Ixigo.

Jio Independence Day plan: How to recharge?

Jio prepaid users can recharge the annual Independence Day plan in multiple ways. The easiest way is via the MyJio app, where users can simply login with their Jio numbers, navigate to the recharge section, look for the Rs 2,999 plan and follow on-screen instructions to follow through with the transaction. Users can also make the Rs 2,999 recharge with any UPI apps or digital wallets that support a mobile recharge facility.