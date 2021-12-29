Jio Happy New Year Offer adds extra validity to Rs 2,545 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has added new parameters to one of its annual prepaid plans. As part of the Happy New Year offer, Jio users will now enjoy more validity on the Rs 2,545 annual plan. Instead of its original validity, the plan will now offer users 29 days of extra validity and last a full 365 days.

The offer, first spotted by TelecomTalk, is available for a limited time. The Rs 2,545 plan includes 1.5GB data per day followed by data at reduced speeds, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan earlier was valid for 336 days but will now be available for a full year from the date of recharge.

Users who want to avail of the offer can recharge their prepaid Jio numbers with the Rs 2,545 plan from the MyJio app and the Jio website. Users recharging with the plan also get complimentary additions including access to Jio services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Note that the offer is only available till January 2, 2022, and beyond that, recharging with the Rs 2,545 plan will only give users a validity of 336 days, although with all the same calling and data benefits.

Jio Re 1 prepaid plan

In other news, Jio recently announced a new Re 1 prepaid plan for users that comes with 100MB data and a 30-day validity period. The plan is available only via the MyJio app and allows a handy data boost option for those who have expired their daily data and want a little more data near the end of the day.

With the plan basically offering 100MB data for Rs 1, users can repeat the recharge multiple times to get the exact benefit they want. For instance, if a user wants just 200MB or 500MB data, he/she can simply purchase the Re 1 recharge two or five times respectively, offering a unique advantage over competitors, where data booster plans start at much higher prices.