Jio Fiber launches five postpaid quarterly broadband plans: Check out price, other details

Jio Fiber has launched five new postpaid broadband plans. The telecom operator already offers 6 and 12-month broadband plans. It has now added quarterly plans as well for its postpaid customers and the price starts from Rs 2,097. This means that you will be spending around Rs 699 each month. The company has confirmed that the GST charges will also apply.

As per the official site of Jio, the new broadband plans will incur no installation charges. The company isn’t offering any 30Mbps or 50Mbps plans and the base plan comes with 100Mbps. Read on to know more.

Jio Fiber postpaid broadband plans (Quarterly)

The Jio Fiber quarterly postpaid broadband plan is priced at Rs 2,097. It includes 100Mbps upload and download speeds for three months, unlimited data, and voice calling benefits.

The broadband plan comes with up to 150Mbps speed and voice calling for three months. Users also get free access to video streaming apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, AltBalaji, Eros Now, Discovery+, HoiChoi, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5.

There is also a Rs 4,497 Jio Fiber postpaid quarterly plan, which includes 300Mbps speed and voice calling support. Users also get all the OTT platforms that Jio offers with the Rs 2,997 broadband plan. Apart from this, one also gets access to Netflix’s free (Basic) plan.

Jio Fiber has also launched a Rs 7,497 broadband plan, which brings 500Mbps of download and upload speeds and voice calling support. The rest of the benefits are similar to the one you get with the Rs 4,497 Jio broadband postpaid plan.

Those who are looking for a 500Mbps broadband plan can check out Jio’s Rs 11,997 quarterly postpaid plan. It includes up to 1Gbps download and upload speeds. Similar to the above-mentioned plans, this one too gives voice calling benefits and free access to 15 OTT platforms.

It should be noted that all the above-mentioned postpaid broadband plans, include “unlimited” data but have a cap of 3,300GB. For those who need more data, they can consider the Rs 25,497 postpaid plan. It supports 6,600GB of data, free voice calls, and access to 15 OTT apps, including Netflix.