Jio announces new Rs 750 Independence Day special plan: Check benefits

Reliance Jio has announced a new data plan for Indian customers ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations. The new plan comes in at Rs 750 and offers unlimited calling and 2GB daily data benefits.
Jio also announced a number of other offers ahead of Independence Day for JioFiber users and annual recharging customers. Here’s all you need to know about the new plans and offers.
Jio Rs 750 prepaid plan
The new Jio Rs 750 prepaid recharge plan offers users 2GB daily data and unlimited calling and SMS benefits for 90 days. That’s true, three months of validity which is six days more than other quarterly plans which are only valid till 84 days.
Users will also be able to club the offer with any 4G data vouchers if they run out of the daily 2GB data during the validity period. If you don’t have a data add-on/booster pack, expect post FUP speeds to drop to 64kbps.
Jio ‘Har Ghar JioFiber’ offer
Under the Jio Har Ghar JioFiber offer, Reliance Jio will be offering users zero entry cost when getting a new JioFiber connection. The offer will be valid between August 12 and August 16, and users who get a new JioFiber connection between these dates will have to pay no extra costs for the internet box and and set-top box. Users will also get an extra 15 days of benefits on choosing the Entertainment Bonanza 6 or 12 month plan.
Jio annual Independence Day plan
A few days ago, Jio also announced a new annual Independence Day plan priced at Rs 2,999. The plan offered users 2.5GB daily data for a full year, which translates to 365 days validity. Post daily exhaustion of daily data, users will get reduced data speeds, but they can always add data top-ups if they need more.
The plan also includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, and Jio claims users will also get free bundled benefits worth Rs 3,000. This includes a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs 499 and other Jio-services like JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud and JioCinema.
Other benefits include 75GB additional data worth Rs 750, a Rs 750 voucher for Ajio, another Rs 750 voucher for Netmeds and yet another Rs 750 coucher for Ixigo.
