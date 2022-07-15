Jio announces 100 GB of data for 365 days with new eligible HP Smart SIM laptops

Jio has announced a first-of-its-kind smart LTE laptop offer that enables users to enjoy the benefits of Jio Digital Life with 100GB of data at no extra cost with eligible HP Smart SIM laptops.

It should be noted that the offer is applicable for new customers of select HP laptops and provides 100 GB of data for 365 days (worth Rs 1500) at no extra cost on subscribing to a new Jio SIM with a new eligible HP LTE laptop. The eligible HP laptop models are HP 14ef1003tu and HP 14ef1002tu.

The Jio HP Smart SIM Laptop offer can be availed with eligible HP Smart Laptops purchased at Reliance Digital stores or online via reliance digital. in or JioMart.com.

Customers can purchase the eligible device as a new Jio SIM at no additional cost. Once the 100 GB data is over, the internet speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps till the remaining validity period. Here’s how to activate the offer.

For offline purchases

• Purchase a new HP Smart Sim Laptop at the reliance digital store

• Please ask the Reliance Digital store executive to activate a new Jio SIM on

HP Smart LTE 100 GB data offer (FRC 505 offer name)

• Give your POI and POA details for documentation

• Upon successful activation insert the SIM in the HP Smart Sim Laptop.

• Enjoy high-speed internet on the go

For online purchases

• Purchase a new HP Smart Sim Laptop online at reliance digital. in or

JioMart.com

• Once the laptop is delivered, visit the nearest reliance digital store with

the purchase invoice and laptop within 7 days of purchase.

• Ask the store executive to activate the new Jio connection on HP Smart Sim

Laptop 100 GB data offer (FRC 505)

• Give your POI and POA details for documentation

• Upon successful activation insert the SIM in the HP Smart Sim Laptop.

• Enjoy high-speed internet on the go