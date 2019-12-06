Reliance Jio All-in-One plans available starting today: What has changed?

Reliance Jio’s new All-in-One plans are now available for all. Reliance Jio’s new All-in-One plans are now available for all.

Reliance Jio All-In-One Prepaid Recharge Plans: Reliance Jio has officially revised its All-in-One plans, following the Airtel and Jio, increasing prices across the board with a fair usage policy (FUP) on all calls to non-Jio networks. The new Jio All-in-One plans are now live and available for purchase. The All-in-One Jio plans now start at Rs 199 and go up to Rs 2,199. Let’s take a look at the new Jio All-in-One Jio plans, their offerings and what has changed compared to old plans.

Rs 199 Jio All-in-One plan

This the cheapest All-in-One plan from Jio right now. Previously, the Rs 199 plan was priced at Rs 149. The new Rs 199 prepaid plan comes with validity of 28 days, while the old Rs 149 was available for 24 days and offered 1.5GB data per day and unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 300 FUP minutes for other networks.

The new Rs 199 plan gives users 1.5GB data every day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 1,000 FUP (Fair Usage Policy) minutes for other networks.

Rs 249 Jio All-in-One plan

This plan was previously priced at Rs 222. The old Rs 222 plan offered 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio to Jio calls with 300 FUP minutes for other networks. The validity of this plan was 28 days. The new Rs 249 All-in-One prepaid plan continues with 2GB data every day, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, and 1,000 FUP minutes for other networks. Validity is 28 days with 100 SMS free daily.

Rs 349 Jio All-in-One plan

This is a new pack added to the Jio All-in-One plans list. Subscribers get 3GB data per day, unlimited calls from Jio to Jio, and 1,000 FUP minutes for other networks. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days and 100 SMS free per day as well.

Rs 399 Jio All-in-One plan

This plan was previously priced at Rs 333 and offered 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to Jio users and 1,000 FUP minutes for other networks. The old Rs 333 plan was available with a validity of 56 days. The revised Rs 399 All-in-One Jio plan offers 2GB data every day, unlimited calls to Jio users, and 2,000 FUP minutes for other networks with 100 SMS per day. The new plan is also valid for 56 days.

Rs 444 Jio All-in-One plan

Previously, under the Rs 444 plan Jio offered 2GB data every day, unlimited calls to Jio users, and 2,000 FUP minutes for other networks with a validity of 84 days. The offerings of the revised Rs 444 remain the same, but the validity reduces to 56 days so the Rs 399 plan is now a better bet.

Rs 555 Jio All-in-One plan

This plan was previously priced at Rs 444 and 1.5GB per day, unlimited calls to Jio users, and 1,000 FUP minutes for other networks with a validity of 84 days. Under the new Rs 555 plan users get 1.5GB per day, unlimited calls to Jio users, and 3,000 FUP minutes for other networks. The new Rs 555 plan also comes with a validity of 84 days.

Rs 599 Jio All-in-One plan

The revised Rs 599 plan was previously priced at Rs 555. The validity of the new, as well as the old plan, is 84 days. The old Rs 555 plan offered 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to Jio users, and 3,000 FUP minutes for other networks. Under the revised Rs 599 plan users get 2GB per day, unlimited calls to Jio users, and 3,000 FUP minutes for other networks.

Rs 2,199 All-in-One Jio plan

This is an annual plan and was previously priced at Rs 1,776. The old Rs 1,776 offered 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls to Jio users, and 4,000 FUP minutes for other networks with a validity of 334 days. Under the revised Rs 2,199 users get 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls to Jio users, and 12,000 FUP minutes for other networks. The new Rs 2,199 All-in-One Jio plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

What does FUP minutes mean?

FUP or Fair Usage Policy means there’s a limit set by the operator and crossing the set calling minutes the user will be charged. For instance, under the Rs 199 plan, Jio has set the voice calling FUP limit to 300 minutes.

This means Jio users calling an Airtel, Vodafone-Idea or any other operator user will be charged after the 300 minutes of calling limit is over. Last month Jio announced that post FUP limit users will be charged on the basis of 6 paise per minute. This is the standard charge at that all other telcos are also applying.

