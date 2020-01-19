Jio, Airtel, Vodafone prepaid plans with one year validity: Which is the best one?

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 365 days of validity. Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 365 days of validity.

Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: The three major telecom operators in India — Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio — had revised their prepaid recharge packs towards the end of last year. While Reliance Jio has set up FUP for off-net calling, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are offering truly unlimited calling to all the operators. The annual recharge plans of all three telecom companies have also been revised. We are comparing the tariff rates of Airtel, Vodafone, and Reliance Jio that come with a validity of 365 days:

Bharti Airtel Rs 1498 prepaid recharge pack

Airtel has two prepaid recharge plans that come with 365 days of validity. The cheaper Rs 1498 prepaid plan offers 24GB 4G data to its subscriber along with truly unlimited on-net and off-net calling for a validity of 365 days. Users also receive total 3600 SMS and complimentary access to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium for the validity period.

Bharti Airtel Rs 2398 prepaid recharge plans

The more expensive annual plan of Rs 2398 from Airtel offers 1.5GB daily data for 365 days along with truly unlimited calling to all networks. Users also get daily 100 SMS as well as free access to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium as part of additional benefits.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 1499 prepaid recharge pack

Vodafone also offers two prepaid recharge plans with 365 days of validity. The cheaper plan costs Rs 1499 and comes with 24GB of 4G data along with truly unlimited on-net and off-net calling. Users also get 3600 SMS valid for the whole year as well as complimentary access to Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 2399 prepaid recharge plan

The more expensive plan of Rs 2399 from Vodafone-Idea offers 1.5GB daily 4G data for a whole year (just like Airtel’s Rs 2398 plan). The annual plan also comes with truly unlimited calling to all networks and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include free Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription.

Reliance Jio Rs 1299 prepaid recharge pack

Just like Airtel and Vodafone, Reliance Jio also has two prepaid recharge plans with 365 days of validity. The Rs 1299 pack offers 24GB of data for a year along with 3600 SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The Jio plan comes with unlimited on-net calling and off-net calling with FUP of 12000 minutes.

Reliance Jio Rs 2199 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 2199 prepaid recharge from Reliance Jio pack offers 1.5GB daily data for a validity of 365 days. The plan comes with unlimited on-net calling whereas the off-net calling is limited to 12000 minutes. The annual pack also offers 100 daily SMS and complimentary access to Jio apps as well.

Reliance Jio 2020 Happy New Year Offer

Reliance Jio also has a special new year offer pack that costs Rs 2020 and comes with 1.5GB daily data for a validity of 365 days. The prepaid pack offers unlimited on-net calling, off-net calling with FUP of 12000 minutes, and 100 daily SMS. The Rs 2020 plan is basically the discounted version of the standard Rs 2199 prepaid recharge pack.

