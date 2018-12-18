Airtel Rs 199 plan now has 1.5GB daily data: Comparison with Vodafone, Jio

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone prepaid recharge plans: The telecom tariff war between Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone continue with respect to prepaid tariffs. Recently, both Airtel and Vodafone upgraded select prepaid combo plans, which will now offer 1.5GB of 4G/3G/2G data per day, in competition with Jio’s prepaid plans that provide the same benefits.

With these changes in place, here’s a look at the top plans under Rs 200 across the telcos that provide daily benefits of 1.5GB data.

Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio’s basic prepaid plan with 1.5GB data per day is priced at Rs 149. The prepaid plan comes with benefits of 42GB 4G data, besides the 100 daily SMS cap and unlimited calling over local/STD and roaming. Jio subscribers will be able to use mobile data at FUP speeds of up to 64Kbps once the daily data limit is exceeded.

Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid plan

In comparison, the Vodafone prepaid plan with 1.5GB data per day and 28 days validity is available for Rs 199. This, of course, is paired with 100 free SMS per day. Unlike other telecom services though, Vodafone prepaid subscribers should note that ‘unlimited calling’ mentioned with the plan comes with daily and weekly limits. Users can consider free calls for up to 250 minutes every day, or up to 1000 minutes per week.

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 199 plan, like the other two plans, offers a total of 42GB data, spread over 28 days with a daily limit of 1.5GB 4G/3G data. This is bundled with benefits of 100 daily SMS and unlimited local/STD and roaming voice calls. FUP speeds of up to 64Kbps will apply after a user crosses the data cap.

Besides these, Jio also offers 1.5GB data per day on its prepaid plans worth Rs 349, Rs 399, and Rs 449 respectively. These plans come with the same daily benefits, with validity periods of 70 days, 84 days, and 91 days respectively. Also, Vodafone’s Rs 399 prepaid pack offers 1.5GB data per day over 70 days.