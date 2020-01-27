Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Here are prepaid plans that offer 2GB data daily

Here are Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans that offer 2GB of daily data. Here are Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans that offer 2GB of daily data.

Ever since the major telecom operators of India have revised their prepaid tariffs it has become a bit confusing for users to choose which operator offers the best value for money prepaid recharge plans. Last week, we compared the prepaid recharge plan offerings of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea that come with a validity of 365 days and this time, we are comparing the plans from the three operators that come with 2GB of daily data benefit.

Airtel prepaid plan with daily 2GB data

Airtel has a total of four prepaid recharge packs that offer 2GB of daily data benefit. All these plans offer truly unlimited calling to all networks as well as 100 daily SMS. The only difference between the plans is the validity period, additional benefits, and obviously, the pricing.

Airtel’s Rs 298 prepaid pack comes with 28 days of validity and offers free 4-week course on Shaw Academy along with subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream App Premium.

The Rs 349 prepaid pack from Airtel comes with 28 days validity as well but the additional benefits with this pack include 28 days of Amazon Prime Membership apart from other similar benefits.

Airtel’s Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan comes with 56 days of validity and the additional benefits include Shaw Academy course, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream App Premium.

Lastly, the Rs 698 prepaid pack from Airtel comes with 84 days of validity and offers the same additional benefits as the Rs 449 plan.

Reliance Jio prepaid plan with daily 2GB data

Reliance Jio has a total of three prepaid packs that come with 2GB data per day. All of these plans also come with daily 100 SMS, unlimited on-net calling, FUP for off-net calling, and complimentary access to Jio apps.

The cheapest plan with daily 2GB data is priced at Rs 249 and has a validity of 28 days. The plan comes with 1000 minutes of FUP calling for Jio to non-Jio calls.

The Rs 444 prepaid pack from Jio comes with 56 days of validity with SMS and 2000 minutes of FUP calling for off-net calls.

The prepaid plan from Reliance Jio that comes with 84 days of validity is priced at Rs 599 and offers 3000 minutes of FUP.

Vodafone-Idea prepaid plan with daily 2GB data

Vodafone-Idea customers can get daily 2GB data for 28 days with its Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan that also comes with daily 100 SMS, Vodafone Play subscription, and Zee5 subscription.

The next in line is the Rs 449 prepaid recharge pack that has the same benefits but the validity period is equal to 56 days.

Vodafone also has a prepaid pack that comes with similar benefits with a validity of 84 days and this plan is priced at Rs 699.

Must Note: While Reliance Jio comes with unlimited on-net calling (Jio to Jio calls), it has put up FUP over the off-net calling (Jio to other network calls). Airtel and Vodafone, on the other hand, offer truly unlimited calling to all the networks in the country. When it comes to pricing, Airtel and Vodafone have almost the same pricing but prepaid packs from Reliance Jio are the cheapest.

