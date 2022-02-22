Jio, Airtel, BSNL and more: Entry-level Fiber broadband plans under Rs 500

Many Internet Service Providers will often advertise their top speed plans with large bandwidth, often catering to power users, gamers and others with high-speed needs. However, these plans, which often come with high prices as well can often be overwhelming for new users who maybe just want a basic, entry level plan.

Here are some budget plans by popular ISPs in India, most of which cost below Rs 500 per month. Note that the prices mentioned below are exclusive of GST or any other taxes.

JioFiber

Reliance Jio’s own JioFiber broadband continues to grow in more regions across India with its connectivity. The service has a bas plan of Rs 399 per month that offers 30Mbps speeds with an FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB after which speeds will drop.

Airtel

Airtel offers users a number of plans for its Xstream Fiber connection. The ‘basic’ pack gives users a speed of 40Mbps for Rs 499 per month. There’s an FUP limit of 3300GB after which users will get reduced speeds and Airtel also offers some Airtel Thanks Benefits with the plan.

BSNL

BSNL offers an entry level plan of Rs 449 per month for its Fiber Basic service. This lets users browse the web at 30Mbps and comes with an FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB after which users will get reduced speeds.

ACT Fibernet

ACCT Fiber ISP may not be available in all cities, but in most cities where it is available users can choose the ACT Basic Plan that offers 40Mbps speeds at Rs 549 per month. However, if you buy the plan for 6 months, you get an effective price of Rs 470 per month. There is an FUP limit of 500GB post which speeds will be decreased.

Excitel

The Excitel Fiber First plan offers users 100Mbps speeds at Rs 699 per month. However, if you get the plan for 6, 9 or 12 months, you can bring the effective price below Rs 500 per months. This translates to Rs 490, Rs 424 and Rs 399 per month for 6, 9 and 12 months respectively.

Note that the 9-month plan is available only for new users. There are also no FUP limits and users get unlimited usage at max speeds.

Tata Play

Tata Play (formerly Tata Sky) also offers a 50Mbps speed plan at Rs 850 per month, but users can bring the effective price below Rs 500 per month by going for more months. If you choose to get the plan for 12 months, you are charged Rs 6,000, bringing the effective price to Rs 500 per month.