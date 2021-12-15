Jio adds new prepaid plan at Rs 1, comes with 100 MB data and 30 day validity

Reliance Jio has added a new prepaid plan which costs only Rs 1. The same was first reported by TelecomTalk, and the plan is only visible on the MyJio app. It is not visible on the Jio website as such.

The Rs 1 plan as such gives Jio an advantage, given no other telecom player provides a prepaid recharge at such a low price. The plan comes with a validity of 30 days as well, and it includes 100 MB of data. Once users run out of the data limit, the speed is reduced to 64Kbps, which is standard for most Jio plans.

The advantage of this plan is that users can get data by just recharging for Re 1. So technically if you need around 500 MB of data, you can get it for Re 5 by charging around times with this plan, which would be way cheaper than any other plan by the telecom. However, it is not clear if Jio has a limit on how many times users can get this recharge for the same number.

Meanwhile, Jio’s Rs 119 plan is the most affordable for those who want maximum data. It comes with 1.5GB of data per day, but the catch is that this plan has a validity limit of 14 days. The other affordable plan to consider costs Rs 199 which has a similar 1.5GB of data but with a slightly longer validity of 23 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans

Just like Airtel and Vi, Jio has also increased the prices for its prepaid plans from December 1. Under the new scheme, the Rs 129 prepaid plan now costs Rs 155, and comes with 28-day validity and 2GB of data in total.

The popular 1GB a day plan with 24-day validity, which used to start at Rs 149 now costs Rs 179. It comes with 1GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calling as seen on the other plans.

The Rs 199 plan now costs Rs 239 for 28 days, though it continues with 1.5GB of data per day. However, the Rs 199 plan now has a shorter validity of 23 days as we have noted above.

Meanwhile, Jio’s Rs 249 prepaid plan, which has 2GB of data per day, now costs Rs 299 and has 28-day validity as well.