Jio 5G Welcome Offer: How to sign up and start using unlimited Jio True 5G

If you live in one of the cities where Jio 5G is supported, and have a phone that supports 5G networks, you can benefit from Jio True 5G’s Welcome Offer. The offer includes unlimited 5G data at up to 1Gbps speeds when you are in a 5G network. All users need to do once they are in on the Jio True 5G Welcome offer is recharge with a plan of Rs 239 or above to be eligible. Here’s how to get started.

Step 1: Requirements for Jio 5G

You first need to make sure your city is supported by the Jio True 5G network. You can find a list of cities supported right now on the Jio website. If you do not see your city listed, keep trying later on as Jio is adding major cities every few weeks.

You will also need to be sure that you have a 5G compatible phone. Most 5G phones sold in India either recently or over the past few years will have a ‘5G’ in the name, but even if not, a quick Google search should help you know for sure.

Step 2: Signing up for the Program

On any 5G smartphone with a Jio SIM, open and set up the MyJio application from the App Store or Google Play Store. On the main page of the app, you should see a prompt to get more details about the Jio True 5G Welcome Offer and how to be eligible for the same. The prompt will only show if the 5G welcome offer is available in your area. Follow on-screen instructions in the app to sign up for this.

When you are eligible for the Jio 5G welcome offer, you will get a text message (SMS) and a text on WhatsApp as well alerting you of the same.

Note that this could take over a week for some people. Once you do receive the alert, you can simply be a part of the program by recharging with an unlimited calling plan of Rs 239 or above and you’re good to go.

If you already have a previous, active plan that’s priced below Rs 239 and want to upgrade, you can still recharge with a new plan and skip over directly to the new plan from the MyJio app.

Step 3: Enabling 5G on your phone

So you have been welcomed into the Jio 5G trial successfully, you’ve recharged with a plan of Rs 239 or above and are ready to use the Jio 5G on your phone. All that’s left is to enable the next gen-network. To do this on an Android, head over to Settings>Network and Internet>SIMs>Preferred Network Type. On iOS, you can navigate to Settings> Mobile Data> Mobile Data Options> Voice & Data.

Switch the 5G toggle on and you should see your phone switch immediately to a 5G network. You should also be able to see this on your status bar icon.

If you head back into the MyJio app, you should see a separate 5G tab on the main page where you can check your pending 5G data, although for now you will have access to unlimited 5G data. You can now enjoy 5G speeds on your phone with Jio True 5G.