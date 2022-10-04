scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Jio 5G launch begins tomorrow on Dusshera: 1Gbps+ speeds, list of cities

Jio 5G: Reliance Jio is set to kick off 5G beta trials in four Indian cities starting tomorrow on the occasion of Dusshera. Read more below.

relaince jio true 5g, jio 5g, jio 5g india,Reliance Jio True 5G will run on a standalone (SA) network infrastructure not dependent on 4G coverage. (Express Photo)

Soon after the launch of 5G network services in India at IMC 2022, Reliance Jio announced that it will start conducting beta trials of its Jio ‘True’ 5G network in four Indian cities starting on the occasion of Dussehra, which is tomorrow, October 5. The trials will kick off in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

With the announcement, Jio will kick off its ‘welcome offer’ tomorrow, which will allow users to experience 5G speeds of up to 1Gbps in these regions. Jio has also announced that it will conduct more 5G trials in other regions “as cities keep getting ready.”

How to get Jio 5G on your phone?

Users taking part in the beta trials will be able to use the 5G network without switching their existing SIM card or handset. Jio’s statement adds users will be invited to participate in these trials. So clearly not all users in these cities will automatically get upgraded to 5G. Jio customers who do get to participate in the trial will get “unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds.” Users will need a 5G-supporting smartphone that has an adequate number of 5G bands to use Jio 5G in these cities.

Those who are invited to participate in the trial will automatically get upgraded to Jio’s 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset, according to the company.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...Premium
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome

Jio also claimed that the company is working with all handset manufacturers to enable 5G on supported devices with updates if required. The company has also mentioned in a press note that Jio will be the only operator using the 700MHz low-band spectrum to ensure wide coverage.

Read more |Apple will open 5G services ‘soon’ for iPhone users in India: Airtel CTO

Jio is using the standalone (SA) network infrastructure, which it claims is “far superior” to other 4G-based Non-standalone (NSA) networks being launched by operators. The telco will also support carrier aggregation in all 5G regions to ensure seamless connectivity.

While Jio has confirmed the launch date for the its beta trials, details on how the Jio 5G plans will be priced are not yet out. The company should confirm these in the coming days.

Advertisement

It should also be noted that most users– irrespective of the ‘5G-capable’ phone they are using, will require some sort of OTA or software update from their manufacturer to ensure that the network gets enabled. For instance, in Apple’s case Airtel’s CTO confirmed that the iPhone-maker is still testing and will likely push an update.  “5G on iPhone is not working yet because Apple has to open it. They are promising to open it soon,” Airtel’s Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon told indianexpress.com on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress event in New Delhi. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 06:01:20 pm
Next Story

Iron Man gives way to Ironheart in Black Panther Wakanda Forever’s trailer, watch first footage

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Atmanirbharta on lips, PM Modi launches 5G services in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement