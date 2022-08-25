scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

IRCTC’s Zoop food delivery now on WhatsApp: How to order food in train easily

IRCTC: Zoop food delivery can now be used via an easy-to-use WhatsApp chatbot. Here's how to use it in three easy steps.

irctc, irctc zoop, zoop food delivery, zoop whatsapp, zoop whatsapp chatbot,Here's how you can easily order food to your train seat with Zoop's new WhatsApp chatbot. (Image Source: Haptik)

IRCTC’s food delivery service Zoop has partnered with Jio Haptik to offer users a WhatsApp chatbot service that will let users easily order food right to their train seat using just their PNR number when travelling.

The WhatsApp service lets you use Zoop to seamlessly order food at any upcoming station as per your convenience without the hassles of downloading an additional app. Right from the chat, users can also check real-time food tracking as well as leave feedback and get support related to their orders.

Here’s how to use the Zoop WhatsApp service in a few easy steps.

Step 1: Drop Zoop a text

You can text the Zoop WhatsApp chatbot on +91 7042062070. To make things easier you can save this number and chat with it whenever you want to order while travelling. Alternatively you can also simply navigate to [https://wa.me/917042062070] (without the brackets) to begin chatting with Zoop.

Step 2: Share your details

The chatbot will ask you for your 10-digit PNR number which should automatically help it detect your exact seat/berth in the train you’re in. The Zoop chatbot will then verify your details and ask you to select an upcoming station at which you’d like to order food.

You can even check the video below on how to do this.

Step 3: Order your food

The Zoop chatbot will then guide you through selecting a restaurant and ordering your food and making the payment, all from the app itself.

Once the transaction is done, you can track your food from the chatbox and it should be ready for you when your train arrives at the next station.

