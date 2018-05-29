IRCTC website gets a new design: Here’s what has changed

IRCTC website now looks a lot cleaner, simpler and less confusing than earlier. Here is everything you need to know about the new, redesigned IRCTC website. IRCTC website now looks a lot cleaner, simpler and less confusing than earlier. Here is everything you need to know about the new, redesigned IRCTC website.

In what could be good news for those who are frustrated with the shortcomings of Indian Railways’ online ticket booking web portal (irctc.co.in), it has undergone some drastic design changes and embraced new set of features. In short, the IRCTC website now looks a lot cleaner, simpler and less confusing than earlier. Here is everything you need to know about the new, redesigned IRCTC website:

How to get the new, redesigned IRCTC website?

Step 1: Go to irctc.co.in. Click on the flashing red button at the top left corner that says “Try new version of website”

Step 2: It will load the redesigned IRCTC website. Alternatively, you can directly go to http://www.irctc.co.in/nget

Trying new IRCTC website for the first time

The IRCTC website now looks a lot cleaner, simpler and less confusing than earlier. The IRCTC website now looks a lot cleaner, simpler and less confusing than earlier.

Once you log onto the new IRCTC website, you get a whole new design and login page.

Unlike before, it has a simple login form with a couple of new options. While searching for the trains, you can tick the box that says “Divyaang” (handicapped) if applicable. You also get an option to check PNR status below the login form.

You can also check which trains are available to your destination, the timings and seat availability, without logging in.

How to know chances of waitlist confirmation?

Step 1: In the event that confirmed tickets are not available for your search, you can tap the option ‘CNF Probability’ to know probability of waitlist confirmation.

Step 2: In my case, general waiting list was 3. Upon tapping the option ‘CNF Probability,’ it showed probability of confirmation as 95 per cent.

You can refer the screenshot below.

You can filter booked tickets based on your journey date, booking date, upcoming journey and completed journey You can filter booked tickets based on your journey date, booking date, upcoming journey and completed journey

Depending on the probability of confirmation, you can decide whether you wish to try your luck with the waitlisted tickets. That seems a lot more reassuring that shooting in the dark previously. (Here’s how the feature came to be developed)

What else is new?

I searched for trains between Kalyan Junction to Pune Junction on a specific date. At the left side of your screen, you get a lot of filters to play around with like never before. You can also filter arrival/departure time and select a train type and journey class in a simpler way.

Additionally, there are new filters under ‘My Transactions.’ As a result, you can filter booked tickets based on your journey date, booking date, upcoming journey and completed journey. You get an option to change a boarding point. You also get to cancel, print or request your booked tickets on SMS.

To sum it up, the new IRCTC website is certainly a lot cleaner and user friendly that before. Some shortcomings still exist and they need to be ironed out, but at least it is headed in the right direction.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd