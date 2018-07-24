IRCTC Live Train Status via WhatsApp: How to check Indian Railways train timings, PNR status

Indian Railways IRCTC Live Train Status via WhatsApp: Here is how to check live train running status, schedule, departed station, emerging station, expected arrival time and more Indian Railways IRCTC Live Train Status via WhatsApp: Here is how to check live train running status, schedule, departed station, emerging station, expected arrival time and more

IRCTC Train Running Status via WhatsApp: Ever wondered if you can spot your train and check live train status online on WhatsApp? Thanks to this nifty trick that makes it possible. To give you a little bit of background, folks at Indian Railways have come to terms with MakeMyTrip, an Indian travel company headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, to let users check online train status using WhatsApp. This makes sense given the popularity and a massive user base of a Facebook-owned instant messaging app in India.

Passengers can keep themselves updated with live train status, PNR status, departed railway station, emerging railway station and more. It will eliminate a passenger’s need to dial 139 for live train running status or download some random, third-party apps on his/her smartphone.

How to check Indian Railways IRCTC Live Train Running Status, PNR status via WhatsApp

Step 1: First and foremost, make sure you have the latest, updated version of WhatsApp installed on your smartphone. Go to Play Store for Android or App Store for your iOS device and check if your WhatsApp has received an update.

Step 2: WhatsApp doesn’t allow sending a message without first saving a contact number on our smartphone. So, you need to save MakeMyTrip’s number on your smartphone which is 7349389104. Go to your phone’s contact app and save the contact number as you often do.

Step 3: Open WhatsApp. If your WhatsApp is taking unusually long to refresh your contact list on its own, tap on the message icon at the bottom > more options at the top right corner > Refresh. Now, you can locate MakeMyTrip on WhatsApp.

Step 4: Open MakeMyTrip chat window on WhatsApp. Enter a specific train number to check live train running status and schedule. In my case, I entered a train number 11007 to retrieve live train status for Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express.

Step 5: Similarly, you can check your booking status by entering the PNR number. MakeMyTrip should respond with your real-time booking status.

As seen on the screenshot, MakeMyTrip responds with all the information such as train running status, departed from, emerging station, expected arrival time soon after your message gets delivered.

In case your message doesn’t receive two ticks, make sure your mobile data or Wi-Fi connection is working properly.

