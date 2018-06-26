IRCTC eWallet: How to register, make payment for booking tickets online and more

Here are a few simple steps you can follow to register, deposit amount and use IRCTC eWallet to book tickets online Here are a few simple steps you can follow to register, deposit amount and use IRCTC eWallet to book tickets online

Indian Railways’ online ticket booking portal, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) recently received fresh design upgrade bringing along a set of new features. With the website now appearing more clean and simple, it offers filters that enable users to book tickets with ease.

IRCTC last month launched IRCTC Rail Connect, an Android app that lets IRCTC e-wallet users book e-tickets, including Tatkal tickets via the app itself. For those unaware, IRCTC eWallet is a scheme under which users can deposit money in advance with IRCTC which can be used while booking train tickets online in the future. In case you are new to this scheme, here are a few steps that you can follow to book tickets online easily instead of waiting for the long payment procedure via ‘bank’s payment gateway.’

How to register on IRCTC eWallet

Step 1: Go to the website irctc.co.in

Step 2: Login by entering your username and password (in case you haven’t created an account then select Register and fill in required details)

Step 3: On the top right corner you will see “IRCTC eWallet” section, tap on it and select “IRCTC eWallet Register Now”

Step 4: You will be given an option to verify it either with PAN/Aadhaar card for eWallet registration (in case you verify via Aadhaar card, KYC response will be stored in your IRCTC profile)

Step 5: The verification process once done, a payment page will appear for payment of e-Wallet registration fee.

Step 6: Create a transaction password which is required at the time of booking and reconfirm the same in the textbox below

Step 7: Following this select the bank for the payment of registration fee from the list of payment options.

Step 8: The payment once successful, you will then be logged out and a message will be sent regarding the successful payment. Users should note that the registration fee is non-refundable.

How to deposit money in IRCTC eWallet account

Step 1: First up, log in by putting your username and password

Step 2: Once logged in, click on ‘IRCTC eWallet DEPOSIT’ link that you find on the left navigation bar

Step 3: Select the option and then enter the amount you want to deposit and reconfirm the same. This eWallet allows users to deposit a minimum amount of Rs 100 and maintain up to Rs 10,000 in their account.

Step 4: The deposit once successful, you will get a confirmation message for the same.

Notably, IRCTC eWallet also lets you check the status of the amount that you have deposited in your account. For this all you need to do is-

1. Click ‘DEPOSIT HISTORY’ link on the left navigation bar

2. Submit your profile password and click ‘Go’ button

3. Following this, you will be redirected to ‘Deposit History’ page where the status of your eWallet deposit amount will be shown

In case, the deposit amount does not reflect in your eWallet account, it will be refunded once a confirmation from the ‘concerned bank’ is sent to IRCTC.

How to use IRCTC eWallet as a payment option for booking tickets

Step 1: Login to IRCTC website by entering your existing IRCTC ID and password

Step 2: Select the source, destination, train and date and then enter passenger details

Step 3: Following this enter captcha code that you see, review details and head for the payment option

Step 3: Once you reach the payment gateway, you will see IRCTC eWallet as a payment option among other payment options

Step 4: Submit transaction password on the payment page

Step 5: Following this, the amount will be debited from your eWallet and you will be directed to the confirmation page for OTP submission

Step 6: You will receive the OTP on your mobile number/e-mail ID registered with IRCTC

Step 7: Submit the OTP to confirm the transaction. A transaction charge of Rs 10 will be deducted from your IRCTC eWallet account.

How to cancel bookings and check refund status in IRCTC eWallet

You can also cancel bookings done via IRCTC eWallet and check refund status. To cancel train booking you need to follow these steps-

Step 1: For ticket cancellation simple head to “Book Ticket History” link which you will find under “My Transaction” option

Step 2: You can view transaction details by selecting transaction ID

Step 3: The refund amount will be credited to your IRCTC eWallet account

To check refund status, here is what you can do:

Step 1: Click on the tab “My transactions” on IRCTC website

Step 2: Following this select “Refund status of cancelled tickets”

Step 3: Click on the transaction ID to check details of your refund

How to change or reset transaction password for IRCTC eWallet

In case you want to change your IRCTC eWallet transaction password you can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Login to your IRCTC account

Step 2: Select eWallet from the drop down tab

Step 3: You will see ‘Change Transaction Password’ option

Step 4: Tap on it, enter your old password and the new password that you want to set, confirm it and then press the Submit button

If you have set a critical password and somehow forgot what it was, there is a simple procedure that you can follow to reset your eWallet transaction password.

Step 1: Open MY ACCOUNT, click on My Profile and then select Forgot Transaction password

Step 2: Enter your IRCTC registered email ID and mobile number

Step 3: Submit the OTP that you will receive on your registered mobile number

Step 4: Following this, you will be asked to enter a new password and confirm the same

