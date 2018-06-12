irctc.co.in Menu On Rails food app: How to check Indian Railways food prices (MRP) online

irctc.co.in Menu On Rails app by Indian Railways is now available to download for Android and iOS. Here is how to use IRCTC Menu On Rails app and check MRP of food items online (Source: Wikimedia Commons) irctc.co.in Menu On Rails app by Indian Railways is now available to download for Android and iOS. Here is how to use IRCTC Menu On Rails app and check MRP of food items online (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

irctc.co.in users can now check MRP of food served in long-distance trains online using a new app called ‘Menu On Rails’ So you no longer have to worry about overcharging by Indian Railways caterers on the running train. Checking Indian Railways food prices before or during the journey was never this easy before because passengers are often unaware of actual MRP of food items served by railway caterers. Not anymore, courtesy of this new Menu On Rails app that shows MRP of food items served in trains. But before we take a look at how to use irctc.co.in Menu On Rails app, let’s quickly take a look at what the app is all about:

Irctc.co.in Menu On Rails food app: What is it all about?

Irctc.co.in’s new Menu On Rails app shows the menu of all types of trains providing IRCTC catering service. The full list of trains includes Mail, Express, Humsafar trains, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains, Gatiman Express and Tejas Express. Menu On Rails app shows (MRP) price details of food items served or booked in advance. The app has crossed 1 thousand downloads as of publishing this story, and the number of app downloads is expected to increase eventually. irctc.co.in Menu On Rails app is available to download for Android and iOS.

How to use new irctc.co.in Menu On Rails food app

Getting started with irctc.co.in Menu On Rails app is easy, and one doesn’t even need to sign up or log into his/her IRCTC account. Here is the step-by-step procedure:

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download Menu On Rails app for your Android and iOS device respectively. Search for the app and hit ‘Install.’

Step 2: On the main screen, you will notice that the food menu has been divided into four types of train groups: Mail / Express / Humsafar, Rajdhani / Shatabdi / Duronto, Gatiman Express and Tejas Express.



Step 3: Select your prefered group of trains type. In my case, I tapped on the option for Rajdhani, Shatabdi / Duronoto menu > Duronto Sleeter Class Menu.

Note: Do remember that all these options vary from train to train and you may not get the same kind of options for all types of trains. For example, ‘Menu for Late Running’ option is limited to Rajdhani / Duronto trains.

Step 4: You can apply filters to show specific food items like veg, non-veg etc. However, prices are available only for Mail / Express / Humsafar menu, which is further divided into four categories like Beverages, breakfast, Meal and A-la-Carte.

How to contact irctc.co.in catering service

In case you want to contact IRCTC, you can tap the message icon at the bottom right corner. It will display contact information like Email ID, Twitter handle, contact number and landline number, as follows:

Email ID: crmco@irctc.co.in

Twitter: @IRCTCofficial

Contact number: 9717639005

Landline number: 011-23345330

