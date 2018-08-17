IRCTC app ticket booking: How to make payments using PhonePe over UPI

IRCTC Train Ticket Booking App: We show you how to book train tickets online using IRCTC Rail Connect app for Android and PhonePe. IRCTC Train Ticket Booking App: We show you how to book train tickets online using IRCTC Rail Connect app for Android and PhonePe.

IRCTC Rail Connect app ticket booking system now lets users make payments using PhonePe, a Flipkart-owned UPI payment and wallet app. PhonePe has come to terms with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) to show their payment option on IRCTC Rail Connect app. In this article, we show you how to book train tickets online using IRCTC Rail Connect app for Android and PhonePe.

Before we demonstrate that, let’s quickly discuss why this is important for customers. As mentioned before, PhonePe is an UPI-enabled payment app that lets users transfer or receive money directly between bank accounts. To sign up for PhonePe or any other UPI-enabled app, users need to enter their registered mobile number. The app will then check for bank accounts associated with that particular mobile number.

How to make IRCTC Rail Connect payments using PhonePe

Step 1: Assuming that you have PhonePe account (if not, download PhonePe app for Android or iOS and complete the sign-up process), download IRCTC Rail Connect app from either Google Play Store or App Store. If you are already using IRCTC Rail Connect app, make sure it is updated. If not, download the latest update before proceeding further.

Step 2: Open the IRCTC Rail Connect app. Log into your IRCTC account using your login credentials such as username and password. Select your source and destination railway stations and the date of travel. Once you submit the details, you will come across the list of available trains.

Step 3: Select your preferred train and journey class (1AC, 2AC, SL etc). The app will show your ticket details before you confirm the booking. Add the number of passengers (adult or child), select your preferences i.e., berth preference, window preference etc.

The app will show your ticket details before you confirm the booking. Add the number of passengers (adult or child), select your preferences i.e., berth preference, window preference etc.

Step 4: Add all the passenger details like name, age, gender, nationality etc. Once you verify all the details, enter the captcha and proceed to payment. Select the option called BHIM/UPI, Netbanking, Credit/Debit/Cash Cards, Others. Select PhonePe.

Step 5: With PhonePe, you can make UPI-enabled transactions powered by BHIM UPI. PhonePe also allows debit/card, netbanking payments. You will then be redirected to PhonePe gateway. Enter your PhonePe-registered mobile number to receive OTP for verification.

Step 6: Enter the OTP to log into your PhonePe account. Select your payment mode. In my case, I chose UPI. Make sure you have PhonePe app pre-installed on your smartphone. Go to Phone app. You will see a notification for payments due.

Select your preferred bank account and hit the option 'Pay.' Enter your 4-digit UPI pin. Once you enter the correct UPI pin, your payment will process successfully

Step 7: Select the option ‘Pay.’ You will be asked to choose a bank account, in case multiple bank accounts are associated with your mobile number.

Step 8: Select your preferred bank account and hit the option ‘Pay.’ Enter your 4-digit UPI pin. Once you enter the correct UPI pin, your payment will process successfully.

Once this is done, you will get a confirmation for your ticket booking status.

