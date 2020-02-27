Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3: Comparing the two ‘first in India’ 5G smartphones

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Comparing the two 5G phones. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha, Hansa Verma) Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Comparing the two 5G phones. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha, Hansa Verma)

iQOO 3 vs Realme X50 5G Price, Features, Specifications: India may not be 5G ready for the next two years, but some smartphone manufacturers want us to get 5G devices and be ready for the “future”. iQOO announced to launch the iQOO 3 5G— “India’s first 5G smartphone” — but since Realme likes to boast about being the first, it launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G a day ahead.

Both the phones are priced competitively and feature Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, which is paired with an external Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G connectivity. We are comparing the Realme X50 Pro and the iQOO 3 based on their prices, features, and specifications.

iQOO 3 beats Realme X50 Pro on price, but there’s a catch

The iQOO 3 is priced at Rs 36,990 for the base model of 8GB/128GB, while the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 39,990 and the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 44,990. However, only the 12GB RAM model is 5G-ready and the rest two are 4G-only variants.

In comparison, all three variants of the Realme X50 Pro are 5G-ready. The base model of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999, while the 8GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 12GB/256GB model is priced at Rs 44,999.

The real comparison between the prices of iQOO 3 and Realme X50 Pro price is valid on the 12GB RAM models– both of which are 5G-ready. However, the prices of these models of both the devices are almost equal at Rs 44,990 and Rs 44,999 respectively.

The base model of iQOO 3 comes with 8GB RAM and while Realme’s 8GB RAM model is more expensive than that of iQOO 3, even the 6GB RAM model of Realme X50 Pro costs more than the iQOO’s device.

And that’s because iQOO 3’s 8GB RAM model is 4G-only and Realme’s 6GB and 8GB RAM models are 5G-ready. If you don’t want to invest in a 5G phone this early, iQOO is clearly the cheaper option.

iQOO 3 vs Realme X50 Pro: Specifications and features

Screen: Both the iQOO 3 and Realme X50 Pro come with a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and a punch-hole to house the selfie camera/cameras. However, while Realme’s screen supports 90Hz refresh rate, the iQOO 3’s screen offers a much higher refresh rate of 120Hz. Based on the specification sheet, iQOO 3’s screen should be much better than the Realme X50 Pro’s screen.

Cameras: Based on the specs alone, it is hard to announce a winner in the camera department. On the rear, the iQOO 3 sports a quad-rear camera setup carrying a 48MP primary lens clubbed with a 13MP telephoto, another 13MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP bokeh sensor. The Realme X50 Pro sports a 64MP quad rear camera setup where the main sensor is clubbed with a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultrawide+macro lens, and a 2MP bokeh sensor.

The iQOO 3 features a 16MP front camera placed in a punch-hole screen whereas the Realme X50 Pro features a dual front-facing camera setup of 32MP + 8MP (ultrawide) placed in a pill-shaped punch-hole.

Other features: As already mentioned, both the iQOO 3 and Realme X50 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. Both the phones run Android 10 out of the box with their own custom skin on top.

The iQOO 3 is backed by a 4440mAh battery with support for 55W Super FlashCharge whereas the Realme X50 Pro packs 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support. The iQOO 3 also comes with gaming features that are missing in the Realme X50 Pro including the pressure-sensitive buttons on the side frame and 4D game vibrations.

