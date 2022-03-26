IPL 2022: Jio announces new plans, rewards for cricket streaming

The new season of IPL (Indian Premier League) will begin today, and Reliance Jio has announced new plans for cricket lovers who would like to stream the tournament on their phones or other devices. Jio has also announced new rewards for the season with the T20 bonanza.

Here’s a look at all the offers and plans that you can make use of ahead of IPL 2022 if you have a Jio connection.

Recharge plans

Jio users get four plans that offer 2GB daily data. These are the Rs 499 plan for 28 days, Rs 799 plan for 56 days, Rs 1066 plan for 84 days and Rs 3119 for 365 days.

Jio is also offering an offer on its annual 2.5GB per day plan which is now available for just Rs 2999.

Jio’s 3GB per day plan for 28 days is now available at Rs 601, while data add-ons for 55GB (55 days) and 1.5GB per day (56 days) are now available at Rs 555 and Rs 659 respectively.

Jio is also offering its bundled Disney+ Hotstar plans where you can stream IPL. These include the 2GB per day plan for 84 days which is available for Rs 1,499 and 3GB per day plan for 365 days which is available for Rs 4,199.

JioFiber, Jio Cricket Play Along

JioFiber users on the Rs 999 and above plan can watch all matches on their TV screens through Disney+ Hotstar app on JioSTB at no extra cost.

The Jio Cricket Play Along (JCPA) activity is returning for IPL 2022 with bigger rewards for participants. The game is free-to-play and now also supports emoji stickers in a special in-game chat bar.