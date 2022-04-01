IPL 2022: Best plans under Rs 650 with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

IPL 2022 is here and unless you’re watching the country’s favourite cricket league on your TV at home via cable or DTH, you will need a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to watch the IPL matches. Getting a Disney+ Hotstar subscription also allows you to stream your match, or any movie or show from the service’s huge content library on your Smart TV, tablet or smartphone.

Disney+ Hotstar has also partnered with India’s three major telecom service providers to offer bundled prepaid recharge plans that get you calling and data benefits as well as a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a whole year.

Check out all such plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea below that are priced under Rs 650.

Airtel

Airtel has two plans you can make use of. These are the Rs 599 plan and the Rs 499 plan. While the Rs 599 plan offers a year of Disney+ Hotstar along with 3GB data per day for 28 days, the Rs 499 plan offers a year of Disney+ Hotstar along with 2GB data per day for 28 days. Both plans also offer unlimited calling.

Jio

Jio also offers two plans that come with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year. These are the Rs 601, which offers 3GB data per day along with 6GB extra data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, and also a Rs 499 plan that offers 2GB data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea also offers two plans that come with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year. These are the Rs 601, which offers 3GB data per day along with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and VI’s Binge all night offer, and also a Rs 499 plan that offers 2GB data per day along with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and VI’s Binge all night offer.