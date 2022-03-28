IPL 2022: Airtel, Vi, Jio prepaid and postpaid plans with Disney+Hotstar subscription

IPL season for 2022 began on Saturday, March 26, 2022, and as each year, it is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar. But one has to be a paying subscriber in order to access the live stream for IPL. If you’re still on the fence about getting a subscription, here are the prepaid and postpaid recharge plans which come with access to the service. Most plans mentioned include access to the basic mobile subscription as well. However, only Jio offers access to the Disney+Hotstar premium subscription, but it is limited to two plans. Read on for all the details.

Airtel’s prepaid, postpaid plans with Disney+Hotstar

Airtel’s postpaid plans starting Rs 499 to Rs 1599 also come with access to the Disney+Hotstar subscription for a year. This is limited to the mobile-only plan, which is worth Rs 499 per year. It allows users to access the service only on one mobile phone at a time for all the paid content, which includes live sports. However, the free content can be viewed on all platforms, including the website, Smart TVs, laptops, and other streaming devices. The maximum streaming resolution is 720p and this plan is not ad-free.

Do keep in mind that the Airtel Rs 1199, and Rs 1599 postpaid plans also include access to Netflix’s basic subscription for Rs 199 per month, along with Amazon Prime membership for one year as well. So these might be a better deal, considering they pack some extra value.

When it comes to prepaid plans, Airtel is also offering the same mobile subscription to Disney+Hotstar with several recharge options. Prepaid plans of Rs 3359, Rs 2999, Rs 839, Rs 838, Rs 599 and Rs 499 all include access to the service. The Rs 599 plan has 3GB data per day along with 28 days validity, while the Rs 499 plan has 2GB data per day. Users will have to go to the Airtel Thanks app to activate the subscription.

Vi prepaid, postpaid plans with Disney+Hotstar

Just like Airtel, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) is offering access to one year of Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription. The prepaid plans with access to the Disney+Hotstar subscription are Rs 601, Rs 499, Rs 901, Rs 1066 and Rs 3099. The Rs 499 pack includes 2GB of data per day and has a validity of 28 days along with unlimited calls. Meanwhile, the Rs 901 plan includes 3GB of data per day with 70 days validity.

In Vi’s postpaid plans, the plans under RedX starting at Rs 1099 per month come with access to a one-year mobile subscription for Disney+Hotstar. However, the plans also include access to Netflix and Amazing Prime for one year. However, REDX plans have an exit fee of Rs 3000 for the first six months.

Jio prepaid, postpaid plans with Disney+Hotstar

Jio has several plans that bundle daily data and access to the Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription just like the other two players. These prepaid plans are for Rs 499, Rs 601, Rs 799, Rs 1066 and Rs 3119. Jio is also offering access to this OTT platform on its annual 2.5GB per day plan, which is now available for Rs 2,999. Jio’s data packs worth Rs 555 and Rs 659 also come with access to the service.

But Jio is the only player offering access to the ‘premium’ version of Disney+Hotstar worth Rs 1499. The premium subscription is ads-free and lets users access the service from four devices simultaneously. Jio’s Rs 1499 and Rs 4,199 prepaid plans offer access to the same.

The Rs 1499 plan comes with 2GB of data per day and has a validity of 84 days. The Rs 4,199 plan has 3GB of data per day with a total validity of 365 days. Finally, all three of Jio’s postpaid plans give access to the Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription and even if a user switches from prepaid to postpaid, they can continue with the subscription.