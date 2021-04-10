IPL 2021 Live Streaming: How to watch IPL matches live online for free on mobile, laptop

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has kicked off and you can watch the matches live via the Hostar app or Tata Sky app. You can watch the cricket matches live on your television through Star India’s sports channels. You can also catch the live updates on Indian Express.com. As a lot of IPL fans won’t be able to watch the cricket matches in the stadium, we have mentioned some of the ways you can watch the IPL 2021 matches live online at home.

How to watch IPL 2021 matches live on mobile, laptop

You can watch IPL 2021 matches via Disney+ Hotstar, but you will have to buy the VIP or Premium subscription. The Hostar VIP plan is priced at Rs 399, which is the price for one year. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan can be purchased for Rs 1,499 a year. The subscription not only gives you live stream access to the IPL 2021 matches, but also allows you to watch the latest American TV Shows, popular hollywood movies, live sports, Indian TV shows and more. Once you buy the Hotstar subscription, all you need to do is log in on a mobile or laptop and then live stream IPL.

List of IPL 2021 live streaming channels in English and Hindi

If you are planning to watch the IPL 2021 matches on TV, then note that those will be broadcasted live via Star India’s sports channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Those looking for Hindi channels can watch the matches on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, and Star Sports First.

How to watch IPL 2021 matches live for free

If you don’t want to buy the subscription, then you can buy the cheap prepaid or postpaid Jio, Airtel or Vi (Vodafone Idea) plans that offer both free Hotstar access as well as unlimited calls and data benefits. This is a great way to save money while also getting all the benefits and complimentary access to OTT apps.

For example, there is a Rs 401 Jio cricket prepaid plan, which not only gives 3GB daily data, unlimited calls to any network, 100SMS, an extra 6GB free data as well as a Hotstar VIP subscription. The original price of Hostar is Rs 399, which means that you are getting Hotstar for free and other unlimited data/call benefits too. Read on to know more about the best prepaid and postpaid plans (with free Hostar app) from Jio, Airtel and Vi.

Airtel prepaid, postpaid plans with free Hotstar

Airtel offers a Rs 448 prepaid plan, which gives 3GB of daily data, a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year and unlimited calls to all network. You also get a 30-day Amazon Prime subscription, free access to Airtel Xstream Premium and the Airtel Wynk Music app. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Airtel also has a Rs 499 postpaid plan, which ships with 75GB of total FUP data with rollover facility, similar to Jio’s Rs 399 plan. Airtel customers also get unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. This Airtel postpaid plan also includes access to Airtel Thanks rewards, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar VIP for one year.

Jio prepaid, postpaid plans with free Hotstar

There is a Jio Rs 401 prepaid recharge plan, which ships with unlimited calls, 3GB data per day, an extra 6GB data, 100 SMS and a Hotstar VIP subscription. It comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Reliance Jio is giving a Rs 399 postpaid plan, which offers a total of 75GB of data. Once the data is exhausted, you need to pay Rs 10 per GB. The plan also offers support for data rollover facility of up to 200GB. You also get unlimited calling benefits to any network as well as 100 SMS per day. Customers also get free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) prepaid, postpaid plans with free Hotstar

As per Vi’s official site, the Rs 401 prepaid plan includes unlimited voice calls, 3GB daily data, extra 16GB data for free, and 100SMS per day for 28 days. You also get a Hotstar VIP subscription for free.

Vodafone also has a Rs 399 postpaid plan. On the purchase of this, you get 75GB of data, unlimited calls, support for 200GB rollover facility, and free access to Amazon Prime and Hotstar.

CSK vs DC IPL 2021 match time and more (April 10)

Today, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the second match of IPL 2021. The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (April 10).