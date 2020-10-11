IPL 2020 Live Match Streaming Online: How to watch SRH vs RR and MI vs DC matches on Hotstar, Jio TV?

David Warner found his form in the previous game against KXIP (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Match Streaming Online: In the first match of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR). Steve Smith-led Rajasthan will be looking to make a few changes as they are struggling in this season with just two wins in their bag out of six they have played. On the other hand, David Warner’s SRH are having a mixed bag of a tournament but a massive win against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the previous match would have given them a big boost.

In the second match of the day, Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on Delhi Capitals (DC). MI have recently found their form and are placed second on the points table. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer’s side is having one of the best tournaments in a long time with five wins from six games. We should not see any changes in both teams’ playing eleven until absolutely necessary.

The SRH vs RR clash will begin at 3:30 PM and the toss will take place at 3:00 PM. The MI vs DC will start at 7:30 PM and the toss will be flipped at 7:00 PM.

SRH vs RR and MI vs DC, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

The Star Network has snagged the India broadcasting and streaming rights for all IPL 2020 matches. It broadcasts all matches live on its Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on TV. And via the Disney+ Hotstar app on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

To watch IPL 2020 matches live on Disney+ Hotstar interested users need to get a Premium or VIP subscription. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year. And the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is priced at Rs 399 per year.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel provide their customers with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select prepaid recharge plans including the Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448, and Airtel Rs 599.

The complimentary subscription bundled with the above-listed plans will automatically get activated within 10 minutes of the recharge. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

